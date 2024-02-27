HFCL showcases 5G Fixed Wireless Access Indoor CPE powered by MediaTek at MWC 2024

- Advertisement - -

HFCL Limited has entered into a partnership with MediaTek to integrate the class-leading MediaTek T750 chipset onboard its HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE. MediaTek, a renowned innovator in systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products, is known globally for cutting-edge technological advancements.

HFCL’s 5G FWA Indoor CPE stands out with features like ultra-compact form factor and minimal power consumption, courtesy of its onboard MediaTek chipset. The MediaTek T750, a highly integrated 7nm compact chipset, comes equipped with a 5G radio and quad-core Arm CPU, ensuring seamless connectivity across multiple devices with dual-band 4×4 Wi-Fi 6 support.

Featuring a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet interface for high-speed data transfer, the HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE is a cutting edge device resulting from this unique partnership. Its versatile design, equipped with easy mesh capabilities and an embedded eSIM, caters to the diverse needs of telco customers.

The HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE is a plug-and-play device that includes an AI-integrated mobile app, enabling user-friendly self-installation and helping identify the best signal location. Moreover, its zero-touch management and operational features allow automated provisioning and remote upgrades, eliminating the need for user intervention and enhancing the overall user experience.

Mr. Evan Su, General Manager, Wireless Communications, MediaTek said, “HFCL’s ‘made-in-India’ 5G FWA Indoor CPE powered by the MediaTek T750 chip will help customers experience 5G FWA connectivity globally. This partnership is another milestone in our endeavour to support the Indian government’s vision of creating a sustainable telecom ecosystem by promoting local manufacturing. Our modem propels their vision by offering full functionality, enabling device makers to create high-performance CPE products in the smallest, yet the most efficient form factors.”

Moreover, the 5G FWA Indoor CPE supports both Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) technologies across diverse frequency bands, providing uninterrupted connectivity with fiber-like speeds wirelessly. These CPEs deliver fiber-like high-speed connectivity through robust 5G networks, addressing obstacles associated with fiber deployments in hard-to-reach areas. The result is a reliable and efficient solution that meets the demands of telecom operators in 5G era.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, “We are pleased to have partnered with MediaTek, a leading global fabless semiconductor company, and to leverage its state-of-the-art 7nm compact chipset in crafting the revolutionary HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE. The HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE helps telecom operators address the last-mile connectivity challenges in an ultra-compact form factor and provides a fiber-like experience to both consumers and enterprises. The HFCL 5G FWA Indoor CPE marks another major milestone for HFCL in delivering advanced 5G solutions to telecom operators globally.”

As per industry estimates, the global 5G last-mile equipment market is projected to reach USD 68 billion by 2030. This transformation is set to play a significant role in the global surge in 5G technology demand, projected to witness a remarkable CAGR of 48.3%, as per a recent report from the Future Market Insights.

The MediaTek T750 is an integrated 5G modem with a Quad-core CPU Platform for Fixed Wireless Access and Mobile Hotspot CPE Devices. For operators, the T750 provides 5G speeds up to an impressive 4.7Gbps, rivalling or exceeding fixed line services, utilizing existing cellular infrastructure and avoiding the costs of laying down cables or fiber. For ODMs and OEMs, the MediaTek T750 reduces development times and costs, providing significant time-to-market advantages. Consumers benefit from a compact 5G device that is easy to self-install, eliminating the hassles of lengthy installation times and offering the freedom to place it anywhere on their properties.

