HFCL secures export order worth ~USD 11.07 million for Optical Fiber Cables

HFCL secured an export order worth ~USD 11.07 million (equivalent to ~INR 106.19 crore) for supply of Optical Fiber Cables (OFC), through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer. Please find the official exchange filing attached for reference.
Key highlights from the announcement:
- HFCL has secured an export order worth ~USD 11.07 million (equivalent to ~INR 106.19 crore) from an international customer for supply of Optical Fiber Cables (OFC)
- The order has been received through HFCL’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary
- The scope includes supply of Optical Fiber Cables as per customer specifications and requirements
- The order reaffirms global customer confidence in HFCL’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality
- The contract is scheduled to be executed by August 2026
- The order has been received in the normal course of business
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HFCL
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