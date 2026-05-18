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HFCL secures export order worth ~USD 11.07 million for Optical Fiber Cables

By NCN News Network
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HFCL secured an export order worth ~USD 11.07 million (equivalent to ~INR 106.19 crore) for supply of Optical Fiber Cables (OFC), through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer. Please find the official exchange filing attached for reference.

Key highlights from the announcement: 

  • HFCL has secured an export order worth ~USD 11.07 million (equivalent to ~INR 106.19 crore) from an international customer for supply of Optical Fiber Cables (OFC)
  • The order has been received through HFCL’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary
  • The scope includes supply of Optical Fiber Cables as per customer specifications and requirements
  • The order reaffirms global customer confidence in HFCL’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality
  • The contract is scheduled to be executed by August 2026
  • The order has been received in the normal course of business

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HFCL

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