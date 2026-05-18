HFCL secures export order worth ~USD 11.07 million for Optical Fiber Cables

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HFCL secured an export order worth ~USD 11.07 million (equivalent to ~INR 106.19 crore) for supply of Optical Fiber Cables (OFC), through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer. Please find the official exchange filing attached for reference.

Key highlights from the announcement:

HFCL has secured an export order worth ~USD 11.07 million (equivalent to ~INR 106.19 crore) from an international customer for supply of Optical Fiber Cables (OFC)

The order has been received through HFCL’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary

The scope includes supply of Optical Fiber Cables as per customer specifications and requirements

The order reaffirms global customer confidence in HFCL’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality

The contract is scheduled to be executed by August 2026

The order has been received in the normal course of business

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HFCL

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