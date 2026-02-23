HFCL Joins Consortium Led by IIT Delhi on Development of Hollow-Core Fiber Technology

- Advertisement -

HFCL Limited has joined the consortium of a Department of Telecommunications (DoT)-funded research project led by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) focused on advancing hollow-core fiber (HCF) technology for next-generation communication networks.

The project aims to develop novel optical fiber technologies relevant to future 6G and quantum communication systems. As a consortium partner, HFCL will contribute industry expertise, manufacturing perspective, and application insights to support the translational aspects of the research.

Hollow-core fiber is an emerging optical technology designed to reduce transmission latency and enhance signal performance compared to conventional solid-core fiber. Globally, it is being explored for high-capacity, long-haul, and latency-sensitive network applications, including advanced data centers and next-generation telecom infrastructure.

With increasing AI workloads, hyperscale computing demand, and the evolution toward 6G networks, the need for ultra-low-latency optical infrastructure is expected to grow significantly. The DoT-supported initiative seeks to strengthen India’s indigenous capabilities in this strategically important domain. Hollow-core fiber can dramatically reduce energy consumption and reduce latency in data communication.

HFCL’s optical fiber manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, together with advanced optical fiber cable facilities across Hyderabad, Goa, and Chennai, forms a fully integrated innovation ecosystem where breakthroughs move seamlessly from concept to deployment. Our customers don’t just benefit from a supply chain; they gain a technology partner that ensures they are always at the frontier, never behind the curve. HFCL’s NABL-accredited laboratories and integrated manufacturing environment provide capabilities spanning validation, pilot-scale development, and production support.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, “We are pleased to join this DoT-supported consortium led by IIT Delhi to advance hollow-core fiber technology, which holds significant promise for next-generation communication networks. As the global telecom ecosystem evolves toward 6G, AI-driven infrastructure, and ultra-low-latency applications, it is important for India to build indigenous capabilities in critical optical technologies.

HFCL brings deep expertise in optical fiber manufacturing, system integration, and large-scale telecom deployment. Through this consortium, we look forward to contributing industry insights on manufacturability, scalability, and real-world network requirements, ensuring that advanced research outcomes are aligned with practical deployment needs.

Collaborations of this nature strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem by connecting academic research with industrial capability. We believe such partnerships are essential for enhancing technological self-reliance and positioning India as a strong contributor to the future of global digital infrastructure.”

Professor Deepak Jain, Principal Investigator, IIT Delhi

Professor Deepak Jain, Principal Investigator, IIT Delhi said, “Hollow-core fiber represents an important frontier in optical science and communication engineering, particularly as global networks evolve toward 6G, quantum communication, and latency-sensitive applications. This DoT-supported project aims to advance fundamental research and system-level understanding of hollow-core fiber technologies within the Indian ecosystem.

At IIT Delhi, our work integrates optical physics, materials engineering, and electromagnetic design to address both performance and practical implementation challenges. The participation of industry partners such as HFCL through the consortium framework provides valuable perspective on scalability, manufacturability, and deployment considerations.

Such structured collaboration between academia and industry is critical to accelerating innovation while ensuring alignment with national telecom priorities. We believe this initiative will contribute meaningfully to strengthening India’s long-term capabilities in advanced optical communication technologies.”

