HFCL completes Broadband connectivity by Optical Fiber Cable of all the Gram Panchayats of Jharkhand

HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading telecom equipment and fiber optic cables manufacturer and technology provider, has announced the successful completion of laying optical fiber cable (OFC) in the state of Jharkhand under the Government of India’s prestigious BharatNet Project. HFCL has completed connectivity of 1,789 Gram Panchayats through GPON network wherein 7,765 kms of OFC network has been laid out thereby providing Broadband connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats of Jharkhand. Despite tough terrains and other challenges in the State, Jharkhand has become the first State in the Country to provide connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats of the State under State-led model of BharatNet Programme of the Government of India. It is a proud moment for HFCL that it executed this high quality network with precision and speed. To ensure continuous high quality Broadband services to the people of the State, HFCL will operate and maintain this network for next 8 years.

It is noteworthy that HFCL had also completed Broadband connectivity by deploying 7,869 Kms of OFC network connecting 3,209 Gram Panchayats with GPON network in the State of Punjab. Apart from deploying network in Punjab & Jharkhand, HFCL is also supplying fiber optic cables in Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh under BharatNet project.

BharatNet is a flagship mission implemented by Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) wherein the Government of India through the Department of Telecom had created a strategic plan for providing broadband connectivity to 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats in India on optical fiber cable with a minimum of 100 Mbps speed.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, MD, HFCL

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, MD, HFCL, said, “We are delighted to announce successful completion of creating premium quality OFC network and making Jharkhand the first State in the State-led model of BharatNet Programme of Government of India to complete Broadband connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats of the State. HFCL is proud to have executed this high quality OFC network which will serve the rural population of the State of Jharkhand for many years to come. HFCL is fully committed to continue to serve with more such projects with high quality, precision and speed.”

