HFCL becomes India’s first enterprise to offer OpenRoaming across their complete Wi-Fi portfolio

HFCL Limited (‘HFCL’), a leading technology enterprise and integrated next-gen communication product and solution provider announces integrated support for Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Open Roaming across their entire IO portfolio of Wi-Fi products making them the first Indian enterprise to do so. This support is available for all global customers looking to buy Open Roaming enabled Wi-Fi solutions. The Company demonstrated Open Roaming use cases at ‘Wi-Fi & Delicensing of 6 GHZ: The Driving Force of Broadband for All’ seminar hosted today on 11th April by the WBA and Broadband India Forum (BIF) in New Delhi and highlighted the importance of Open Roaming and how it eases the life of end consumers.

OpenRoaming is a roaming federation service by the WBA that enables companies to provide a secure and automatic Wi-Fi experience to its users and further scale roaming relationships, across the globe. WBA OpenRoaming creates the framework to connect billions of users and things to millions of Wi-Fi networks globally. Deployed at over 1 million hotspots worldwide, WBA OpenRoaming platform has emerged as the standard for Wi-Fi network owners and service providers. It is based on cyber security, cloud federation, and network automation, which enable the function of roaming federation.

With its consistent focus on R&D, HFCL has emerged as a leading technology enterprise to bring innovative products and solutions like World’s First Open-Source Wi-Fi 7 Access Points and a complete 5G Access & Transport portfolio. HFCL has integrated OpenRoaming on all its Wi-Fi products, which will enable frictionless experience for the end-users, by offering automatic connection, secure device authentication for all enabled devices with only a one-time process.

Jitendra Chaudhary, Executive President, HFCL

Speaking on this development, Jitendra Chaudhary, Executive President, HFCL said, “We are immensely proud to be the first Indian enterprise that enables the deployment of WBA’s OpenRoaming across our Wi-Fi portfolio. We are currently working with telecom operators and large ISPs in India and in few other countries to deploy OpenRoaming. We aim to make the most of this first mover advantage and make the internet more accessible for all globally. This open connectivity framework allows organizations to power new opportunities in the 5G era and digital connectivity, and brings us a step closer to bridging the digital divide that exists in today’s world. It further tends to lay down the foundation for the future convergence of public Wi-Fi with 5G and other cellular services. Such a revolutionary move will enable our users to live and become digitally stronger in their daily lives. Backed by our consistent R&D efforts and ongoing commitment to innovation, this reiterates our position as the leading manufacturer of innovative telecom products and solutions on the global front.”

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “The Wireless Broadband Alliance applauds HFCL’s commercial launch of WBA OpenRoaming across their portfolio enabling users to access the Internet securely and ensure user privacy. Making Wi-Fi easier and better is the goal of all WBA Members and we are delighted to support HFCL in their endeavours.”

With OpenRoaming, HFCL is enabling its customers a hassle-free, seamless, automatic, fully secure Wi-Fi onboarding and roaming services to their network users across different OpenRoaming enabled networks across different geographies. The idea is to create a world where users can access Wi-Fi anywhere without having to search for available Wi-Fi networks, without having to worry about connecting to open-security Wi-Fi and go through complex authentication processes, which can be time-consuming and frustrating. With OpenRoaming, users can automatically connect to any Wi-Fi network that is part of the OpenRoaming ecosystem anywhere in the world and start using it immediately.

