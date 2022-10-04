HFCL announces the launch of 5G 8T8R Macro Radio Unit

- Advertisement - -

HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider announced the launch of 5G8T8R Macro Radio Unit (RU), the first product from its 5G product family. HFCL’s 5G 8T8R Macro RU is a next generation RU that has a compact form factor, improved energy efficiency, supports digital beamforming and zero touch provisioning.

5G will accelerate the adoption of virtualization and cloud native technologies. However, most of the current implementations of virtual RAN (vRAN) are based on proprietary technologies. HFCL’s 5G 8T8R Macro RU combines the power of vRAN and O-RAN based open standards. Unlike traditional RAN where all components of RAN must come from the same vendor, HFCL’s 5G 8T8R Macro RU can integrate with any vendor’s virtual baseband unit (vBBU) that is compliant with O-RAN fronthaul specification.

HFCL’s 5G 8T8R Macro RU is 3GPP Release 15 and 16 compliant. It supports n78 frequency band (3.3 – 3.67 GHz) with 8T8R MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) configuration. It is lightweight and compact in form factor and supports natural convection air cooling. It will aid operators in providing better 5G coverage and address capacity requirements in urban, suburban and rural areas. It is modular in design and can be easily customized to support any Sub-6 GHz frequency band to address the global markets. It supports multiple mounting options and can be easily deployed on poles, rooftops, and walls. Security by design is built into the 5G 8T8R Macro RU and it supports secured boot, digitally signed applications, and is hardened against distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL

Commenting on this product launch, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, MD, HFCL said, “HFCL is proud to bring the world class 5G 8T8R Macro RU product that has been designed and developed completely by our indigenous R&D team to address India and global markets. It also supports needs of rural mobile broadband in the country. Reliable and ubiquitous 5G networks has a critical role to play in making India a digital economy.”

With a distinct set of features designed for improved energy efficiency, HFCL’s 8T8R Macro RU also supports digital beamforming with excellent steering capability for improved customer experience. It supports improved radio resource management and provides seamless interoperability with any industry leading AI/ML powered RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC). In addition, HFCL’s 5G 8T8R Macro RU supports zero touch provisioning & closed-loop automation and enables faster time-to-market for launch of new 5G services.

CloudConnect Communication Showcases Its Unified Communications at India Mobile Congress 2022

CloudConnect, India’s first DoT licensed Virtual Network Operator, is showcasing its exceptional and affordable Unified Communications and Cloud Telephony services at India Mobile Congress 2022 at Pragati Maidan Hall No. – 5A booth 52 from 1st to 4th October 2022. Their services are aimed at the MSME sector to allow them to shift into the transformative digital new age, and to draw on the broad benefits of operational ease, efficiencies and automated processes.

Inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), India Mobile Congress (IMC) is one of the largest telecom, media, and technology forums in Asia. IMC aims to encourage leadership participation from across the globe and facilitate meaningful dialogue to strengthen existing technology and precipitate future goals to boost productivity in the sector.

Mr. Gokul, Co-Founders, CloudConnect Communications

Speaking about the event, Mr. Gokul Tandon, Group Executive Chairman, CloudConnect Communications said, “We are delighted to participate and present our services to the existing and potential consumers at one of India’s largest telecom forums. Expanding our business outreach, we are hopeful to engage with the best of minds in the industry and lead the conversation on telecom and related topics to yield fruitful conclusions.”

CloudConnect has expanded its portfolio since its emergence as a telephony, and cloud pbx Company in 2018, which now has a full stack cloud digital solution to meet all Business Communication needs. Their solutions provide for an engagement-enabled digital presence, a uni-platform control console, sales-force management, and intelligence embedded processes, to run an enterprise smoothly – as they say, the 21st century way.

Mr. VIDHU NAUTIYAL, Co-Founder – Chief Revenue Officer at CloudConnect

Adding to Mr. Gokul, Mr. Vidhu and Mr. Raman, Co-Founders, CloudConnect Communications, remarked, “Participation in India Mobile Congress 2022 will foster our relationships with regional and international corporations, while allowing us to showcase our expertise in the market. We are delighted to be a part of a forum that will enable us to network better, strengthening our presence in the sector, and we are thankful to the organizers for providing us with a platform to do so.”

Mr. Raman, Co-Founders, CloudConnect Communications

Eminent leaders from the industry, including Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw (Union Minister for Communications Electronics Information Technology and Railways), Shri Devusinh Chauhan (State Minister of Communications), Shri K Rajaraman (Chairman DCC and Secretary, Department of Communication), Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited) and many more, are set to be a part of this remarkable exhibition, that will set the tone for the future of the evolution of digital technology, and its movement in the country.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.