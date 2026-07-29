HEXVORA Crowned Inaugural BGMI – NAYE KHILADI Champions as NODWIN Gaming and KRAFTON India Esports Uncover India’s Next Generation of Esports Talent

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NODWIN Gaming, a leader in new-age youth entertainment, gaming and esports, announced HEXVORA as the inaugural champions of BGMI: NAYE KHILADI powered by KRAFTON India Esports, its grassroots-focused Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament created to discover and elevate the next generation of esports talent.

Built around the spirit of #AbTeriBaari, the tournament brought together aspiring players and emerging teams from across India, offering them an opportunity to compete on a national stage and begin their journey towards professional esports.

Following weeks of competition, HEXVORA emerged as champions after finishing at the top of the overall leaderboard with 183 points at the end of the 18-match Grand Finals, held from July 24–26. Battling across Rondo, Erangel and Miramar, the champions demonstrated exceptional consistency, strategy and composure to outperform the country’s best emerging BGMI teams.

The final standings saw HEXVORA crowned champions with 183 points, followed by Zero Ark Official in second place with 142 points, Team Free Agents securing third place with 141 points, and X4RCE finishing fourth with 137 points. By virtue of their top-four finishes, all four teams have also secured coveted slots in the TVS Wicked Battles Grand Finals, the official Road to BGMS 2026, taking one step closer to competing at one of India’s premier BGMI esports events.

The tournament witnessed participation from more than 8,000 registered competitors, who earned their place through BGMI’s in-game qualification system. The competition subsequently narrowed to 1,024 teams in Round 1, 256 teams in Round 2, 32 semifinalists, and finally the Top 16 teams, who competed across 18 matches over three days to determine the inaugural champions.

The champions, HEXVORA, took home the winner’s prize of ₹3.5 lakh, while Zero Ark Official received ₹1.8 lakh as runners-up and Team Free Agents claimed ₹1 lakh for their third-place finish. X4RCE secured ₹60,000 for finishing fourth. Teams placed fifth to sixth received ₹40,000 each, seventh to eighth received ₹35,000 each, ninth to twelfth earned ₹25,000 each, while teams finishing thirteenth to sixteenth were awarded ₹10,000 each. The tournament also recognised Hardik Khanna aka HxHeXe1907 of team HEXVORA as the Most Valuable Player (MVP), who received a special cash prize of ₹10,000.

Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Gautam Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming said, “BGMI: NAYE KHILADI was created with a clear vision to build a meaningful pathway for aspiring players to enter India’s competitive esports ecosystem. Over the past few weeks, we’ve witnessed incredible passion, discipline and talent from thousands of participants across the country. Congratulations to HEXVORA on becoming our inaugural champions and to every team that competed throughout the tournament. Their performances reaffirm the incredible depth of grassroots talent in India. We’re equally excited to see the top four teams progress to the TVS Wicked Battles Grand Finals, the Road to BGMS 2026, taking another important step in their competitive journey.”

Mr. Karan Pathak, Associate Director – Esports, KRAFTON India

Mr. Karan Pathak, Associate Director – Esports, KRAFTON India said, “BGMI: NAYE KHILADI has been a fantastic platform to identify and celebrate emerging talent from across the country. We congratulate HEXVORA on becoming the inaugural champions and commend NODWIN Gaming for creating meaningful competitive opportunities for aspiring players. At KRAFTON India, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen the esports ecosystem and provide the next generation of players with pathways to grow and compete at the highest level

Mr. Ujjwal Kushwah, Captain, HEXVORA said, “Winning the inaugural BGMI: NAYE KHILADI title is a proud moment for our entire team. We started this journey with thousands of other aspiring players, and every stage of the tournament challenged us to perform consistently against some incredibly talented teams. Finishing on top with 183 points makes this achievement even more special. We’re grateful to NODWIN Gaming and KRAFTON India Esports for creating a platform that gives emerging teams an opportunity to showcase their skills on a national stage. Qualifying for the TVS Wicked Battles Grand Finals and taking the next step on the Road to BGMS 2026 makes this victory even more meaningful, and we’re excited for what lies ahead.”

From more than 8,000 registered competitors to one champion, BGMI: NAYE KHILADI has showcased the strength of India’s grassroots BGMI ecosystem and the immense potential of its emerging talent. Through #AbTeriBaari, NODWIN Gaming and KRAFTON India Esports have created a platform where new stories begin, new stars emerge, and the top four teams now continue their journey to the TVS Wicked Battles Grand Finals, the Road to BGMS 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NODWIN Gaming

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