Hexogon Group makes record-breaking purchase of Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors for rental fleet

Christie® is proud to announce that Hexogon Group, one of Asia’s largest rental and staging companies and Singapore’s foremost multimedia and projection mapping specialist, has made the world’s largest single purchase of Christie Griffyn® 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors. This achievement firmly establishes Hexogon as a leading rental and staging company that owns one of the largest Griffyn 4K50-RGB fleets globally.

Renowned for its wide-ranging inventory of high-performance projectors, advanced audiovisual and lighting technologies, Hexogon has won multiple international accolades for its large-scale projection mapping projects across Asia. This substantial investment in Christie’s flagship 3DLP RGB pure laser projection system underscores both Hexogon’s confidence in the product and its commitment to delivering even more spectacular, world-class visual experiences. The company also plans to expand its Griffyn 4K50-RGB inventory further within the next year.

Mr. Adrian Goh, Managing Director of Hexogon Group

Mr. Adrian Goh, Managing Director of Hexogon Group said, “We have extensively tested the Griffyn 4K50-RGB at various events and have been highly impressed by its performance, color accuracy, and reliability. This investment marks our complete transition from conventional lamp-based projection to laser illumination, reinforcing our commitment to environmentally responsible operations. At the same time, it allows us to modernize and grow our fleet with advanced, high brightness 4K projectors, enabling us to deliver even larger and more ambitious projection mapping projects across Asia.”

The Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB sets new benchmarks for large-venue applications with an impressive 50,000 lumens of brightness, ~98% Rec. 2020 color gamut, and native 4K resolution. Compact yet powerful, it delivers stunning visuals while operating at only 54dBA even at full brightness. Embedded Christie LiteLOC™ technology maintains color balance and brightness over time, regardless of fluctuations in ambient temperature. The projector offers versatile connectivity, omnidirectional operation, and remote-controlled electronic color convergence (ECC) for precise, effortless color alignment. With an efficiency of 13.2 lumens per watt, it also ranks among the most energy-efficient projectors in its class, supporting Hexogon’s sustainability goals by lowering power consumption and reducing carbon emissions.

The Griffyn 4K50-RGB also supports optional high frame rate (HFR) playback—up to 120Hz at 4K and 480Hz at 2K—making it ideal for demanding applications. It comes equipped with Christie Twist™ warping and blending and is compatible with Christie Mystique™, the automated camera-based alignment and recalibration solution. These features simplify installation, alignment, and maintenance of multi-projector systems, saving time while ensuring optimal performance.

Adrian added, “The Griffyn 4K50-RGB strengthens our confidence in elevating projection mapping and live events to an entirely new level. With plans to expand our fleet beyond 100 units over the coming year—depending on operational requirements and configurations—it enhances our capability to support events across Singapore, throughout Southeast Asia, and beyond. This strategic investment aligns closely with our long-term vision to maintain the region’s most advanced and reliable projection fleet.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Hexogon has steadily expanded its presence across Asia with offices in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Over the years, the company has deployed Christie projectors for various landmark events, including the 2015 Southeast Asian sporting event, where it set a Guinness World Record for the brightest projected image ever produced at a single event.

Mr. Han Kim, vice president of Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie

Mr. Han Kim, vice president of Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie commented, “We are deeply grateful to Adrian and the Hexogon team for their trust in our Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors. Our partnership with Hexogon spans more than a decade, and it is inspiring to see how far we’ve come together. With this acquisition, Hexogon is poised to push the boundaries of projection mapping even further, delivering awe-inspiring projects on a scale never seen before. We are proud to support their vision and strengthen their capabilities across the region.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Christie

