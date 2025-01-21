Hexaware enters into collaboration with AWS to Deliver Cloud Adoption Solutions

- Advertisement -

Hexaware Technologies, an IT solutions and services provider, announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), with plans to strengthen its offerings in migration and modernization, data and AI, and generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience solutions.

Through this collaboration, Hexaware will help empower its customers to innovate and capitalize on real-time insights from data, unlock business value and optimize operational efficiency across key sectors such as retail, banking, healthcare and life sciences, travel, transport, and hospitality.

Hexaware’s AWS Migration and Modernization Consulting Competency underscores its efforts in helping clients accelerate their time to value. Leveraging AWS native accelerators and Hexaware’s Amaze®, and in compliance with AWS Foundational Technical Review guidelines, it will help deliver migration and modernization solutions faster while reducing costs for customers.

Hexaware has built RapidX™, a GenAI-based platform for modern software engineering. AWS and Hexaware will collaborate to further develop the RapidX™ platform to support clients for cloud-native product development, as well as legacy modernization initiatives to deliver cost-effective solutions by improving developer productivity and software development quality metrics.

Mr. Apurva Kadakia, Global Head – Cloud, Hexaware Technologies

Mr. Apurva Kadakia, Global Head – Cloud, Hexaware Technologies said, “Hexaware has been working with AWS on domain-specific generative AI solutions and has released a few in the retail and customer analytics space on AWS Marketplace. This collaboration will enable us to harness the collective powers of all our service lines and verticals to enhance digital transformations by adding a layer of ease and predictability for customers.”

Mr. Aidan Lyons, CEO, FanCapital

Hexaware’s client Mr. Aidan Lyons, CEO, FanCapital said, “From the high-speed thrill of F1 to the intense action of SEC Volleyball, fans today demand more than just a game—they crave unforgettable, personalized experiences! With AWS platforms, FanCapital elevates digital fan engagement. Powered by the fan graph on Amazon Neptune, we are enabling sports stars and their fans to connect and enabling delivery of precision marketing and personalized interactions that keep the excitement alive, on and off the field!”

Ms. Amy Dennerlein, Chief Executive Officer, Realize-365

Ms. Amy Dennerlein, Chief Executive Officer, Realize-365 said, “Integrating Amazon Bedrock with Hexaware was productive for us. It helped tackle unstructured medical data in legal cases, reducing manual review time by 90%. This shift allowed legal professionals to focus on strategic preparation. Our AI now enables quick, precise, and accurate case summarization.”

Ms. Rima Olinger, Managing Director – North America Partners, AWS

Ms. Rima Olinger, Managing Director – North America Partners, AWS added, “The collaboration between Hexaware and AWS will provide our joint customers globally with an accelerated path to modernize critical workloads to AWS led by our shared dedication to innovating on behalf of customers. AWS and Hexaware together will deliver tailored solutions, backed by Generative AI, to help customers improve productivity, insights, and value to their unique business challenges.”

This collaboration underscores the value of Hexaware and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock business value for customers across industries.

