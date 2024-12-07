Hewlett Packard Enterprise showcases AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking Innovations at HPE Discover More AI Mumbai 2024

- Advertisement -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) hosted the HPE Discover More AI Mumbai 2024, the local chapter of their annual flagship event. Bringing together business leaders, over 550 local customers, and 300 strategic partners, the event offered deep insights into the transformative power of AI, hybrid cloud, and networking for businesses in India. The event showcased cutting-edge technology through immersive sessions, demonstrations, and industry-leading workshops that highlighted the transformative potential of digital innovations.

Sue Preston, VP & GM, WW Advisory & Professional Services, HPE shared her insights on accelerating digital transformation with a cloud-everywhere strategy. In a fireside chat, Michael Taylor, IT Director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team shared his perspective on how technology innovation is steering Formula 1 into a new era.

Ms. Sue Preston, VP & GM, WW Advisory & Professional Services, HPE

“Digital transformation is no longer about adopting technology, but about reimagining business potential through a cloud-everywhere strategy that transforms infrastructure from a cost center into an innovation accelerator,” said Ms. Sue Preston, VP & GM, WW Advisory & Professional Services, HPE. “HPE’s Advisory and Professional Services (A&PS) strategically architect digital transformation, leveraging hybrid cloud, advanced data analytics, AI technologies, and intelligent edge computing to reimagine enterprise technological capabilities. We strive to continuously collaborate with our customers, addressing their dynamic needs, and empowering their digital transformation journey.”

HPE Discover More AI Mumbai 2024 expanded on key announcements from this year’s HPE Discover conferences in Las Vegas and Barcelona, including the launch of NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE – a portfolio of co-developed AI solutions designed to accelerate the adoption of generative AI. A distinctive offering within this portfolio is HPE Private Cloud AI. This first-of-its-kind solution deeply integrates NVIDIA AI computing, networking, and software with HPE’s AI storage, compute, and HPE GreenLake cloud platform. Moreover, the latest developments in HPE GreenLake cloud streamline the management of complex hybrid IT environments, empowering customers to enhance agility and drive innovation. The offerings encompass HPE VM Essentials Software that simplifies virtualization management, new fast object storage with extensive scalability, and disconnected management designed for secure, regulated environments.

Mr. Som Satsangi SVP and managing director, at HPE India.

“Today, AI, hybrid cloud, and networking have emerged as the fundamental pillars driving unprecedented technological innovation and accelerating digital transformation in India,” said Mr. Som Satsangi, SVP and Managing Director, at HPE India. “At HPE, we understand today’s enterprises navigating increasingly complex technological ecosystems, requiring solutions that are not just advanced, but strategically scalable. Our HPE Private Cloud AI solution, co-developed with NVIDIA, offers modern businesses streamlined, energy-efficient platforms for advancing generative AI capabilities. HPE is a strategic partner in India’s digital evolution, determined to democratize advanced technological capabilities and drive meaningful digital transformation across enterprises of all scales.”

The event highlighted HPE’s AI-driven solutions that accelerate operational efficiency, enable smarter decision-making, and reshape industries. Together with NVIDIA, HPE presented an in-depth exploration of the generative AI landscape, offering practical insights on implementing NVIDIA’s advanced AI tools and addressing key challenges faced by businesses. Intel showcased collaborative AI technologies developed with HPE, illustrating strategies for enterprises to efficiently deploy scalable AI applications while optimizing infrastructure investments.

Additionally, the event featured numerous insightful sessions from leaders across HPE and industry verticals, which provided strategies for Hybrid Cloud, AI, and Networking. They delved into key aspects such as accelerating the AI journey, reshaping storage in the age of AI, future-proofing infrastructure with security-first technologies, supercharging IT operations with AI-powered insights, and accelerating digital transformation with a cloud-everywhere strategy.

