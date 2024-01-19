Hewlett Packard Enterprise Drives Edge-to-Cloud Innovation at HPE Discover More Mumbai

- Advertisement - -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) hosted HPE Discover More in Mumbai, the local chapter of their popular annual flagship event. Themed ” Modernize Your Business, Edge to Cloud” the event delved into the cutting-edge trends and advancements shaping the digital landscape, building on the recent announcements at HPE Discover Barcelona in November 2023 and Discover Las Vegas 2023. The central themes of discussion included sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI), and the potential of hybrid cloud solutions.

The event was attended by over 700 Indian customers and partners along with top-tier HPE leaders and industry influencers. Jim Jackson, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, HPE delivered a keynote on modernizing businesses with the power of edge, hybrid cloud, and AI.

Sue Preston, VP & GM, WW Advisory & Professional Services and Managed Services, HPE shared her perspectives on unleashing the full potential of an edge-to-cloud operating model. Other industry experts who took the stage included Jigar Halani (Director, Solution Architect & Engineering, NVIDIA India), Vinay Sinha (CVP & Managing Director, India Sales, AMD), Smt. Vidya Krishnan (Dy. Managing Director (IT), State Bank of India, Global IT Centre), Vikram Chauhan (Director & Head of Enterprise & Government Business, Intel India)along with HPE executives.

Ms. Sue Preston, VP & GM, WW Advisory & Professional Services and Managed Services, HPE.

“HPE GreenLake for File Storage stands at the forefront of AI innovation, addressing the evolving needs of customers’ large-scale AI workloads,” said Ms. Sue Preston, VP & GM, WW Advisory & Professional Services and Managed Services, HPE. “Our all-flash unstructured data platform, crafted with operational efficiency in mind, ensures a seamless cloud experience that adapts to the surging demands of GenAI and large language models. As we journey into the future, our upcoming improvements not only assure heightened capacity density and throughput but also affirm our commitment to providing a robust, versatile, and future-ready infrastructure for AI/ML model training through our managed services”.

Featuring breakthroughs within the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform and optimizing hybrid and multi-cloud IT operations, the event underscored HPE’s commitment to innovation. Additionally, the company demonstrated its dedication to responsible AI utilization by unveiling new capabilities designed to manage the performance of AI-powered applications.

Mr. Som Satsangi, senior vice president and managing director for HPE India.

“HPE Discover More Mumbai is a platform for discussing cutting-edge technologies, showcasing HPE’s collaboration milestones, and enabling businesses to transform IT and optimize workloads from edge to cloud,” said Mr. Som Satsangi, senior vice president and managing director for HPE India. “As we drive innovation with our new AI-native architecture and hybrid cloud solutions for GenAI, HPE GreenLake emerges as a strategic force in ushering a new era of IT evolution. Our open, full-stack AI-native architecture empowers enterprises to efficiently handle GenAI workloads, ensuring seamless integration of deep learning, computer vision, and classical machine learning models. With a data-first pipeline, AI lifecycle management software, and high-performance interconnects, we offer a comprehensive solution for multi-gen IT, providing the flexibility and scalability needed for businesses to thrive in the digital age.”

Building on the momentum from HPE Discover Barcelona 2023, where the company introduced the next series of AI-native and hybrid cloud offerings, HPE Discover More Mumbai 2024 served as a platform to foster engaging conversations around the latest hybrid cloud solutions and emerging technologies, including AI and Generative AI. The event offered attendees an open forum to connect with industry experts and key players, encouraging thought-provoking discussions on the evolving technological landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HPE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.