Hewlett Packard Enterprise advances hybrid cloud leadership with HPE GreenLake platform innovation, new cloud services, and expanded private cloud portfolio and partner ecosystem

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a significant expansion of offerings and innovation across its HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, hybrid cloud services, private cloud portfolio, and partner ecosystem.

HPE closes OpsRamp acquisition; solution is now available as a SaaS offering on the HPE GreenLake platform, providing customers with AI-driven operations for multi-vendor, multi-cloud IT environments.

HPE GreenLake adds Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings for backup and machine learning, delivers additional HPE SaaS offerings on the AWS marketplace and extends Network-as-a-service (NaaS) portfolio.

HPE expands the HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio with HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition, a new offering that allows customers to spin up virtual machines (VMs) across hybrid clouds on demand.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise to address multi-cloud use cases by providing upcoming support to deploy Red Hat OpenShift.

HPE and VMware build onlongstanding partnership by enhancing HPE GreenLake for VMware Cloud Foundation pay-per-use solution, with pre-configured and tested HPE cloud modules, optimized for VMware Cloud Foundation.

HPE and Equinix announce expanded partnership to pre-provision HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition at Equinix data centers around the world, giving customers rapid access to a broad range of private cloud offerings, for greater speed, agility, flexibility, and choice in their hybrid cloud strategy.

“In 2019, we introduced our strategy to deliver everything as a service through HPE GreenLake. Since then, our strategy has been a winner, as customers increasingly seek to combine the modern cloud experience with the control, governance, performance, and predictability of hybrid cloud,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “HPE GreenLake has led the way in this new category, and today we are extending our leadership by expanding the reach, choice, and capabilities of our hybrid and private cloud offerings. HPE GreenLake is the destination of choice for any organization seeking to drive a successful hybrid cloud strategy.”

OpsRamp integration with HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform and sustainability dashboard

The HPE GreenLake platform provides customers and partners with a unified experience to simplify hybrid and multi-cloud IT operations and easily access cloud services. Organizations benefit from a single control plane from which to automate, orchestrate, and run their hybrid cloud.

HPE continuesto innovate on the HPE GreenLakeplatform by adding software from OpsRamp, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, as a SaaS offering. HPE GreenLake platform customers can leverage OpsRamp for full stack observability and automation of assets and applications across heterogenous, multi-vendor, and multi-cloud estates. These unique capabilities provide customers with a powerful tool to drive automation and simplicity, and lower costs, across hybrid cloud estates.

Additionally, OpsRamp advances the capabilities of the recently announced sustainability dashboard, by providing visibility into IT assets and applications across multi-vendor and multi-cloud estates. The sustainability dashboard is now available in early access mode on the HPE GreenLake platform today.

HPE also offers OpsRamp services and consulting through HPE Complete Care Service and HPE Managed Services.

New and expanded HPE GreenLake hybrid cloud services

HPE continues to expand the portfolio of SaaS and NaaSofferings on HPE GreenLake and add HPE SaaS offerings to the AWS marketplace.

HPE also announced today that it has expanded its relationship with AWS to simplify hybrid cloud transformation by delivering a consistent, unified hybrid cloud experience to customers, including offering the HPE NonStop Development Environment delivered as an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) and HPE Fraud Risk Management as SaaS in AWS Marketplace.

expanded its relationship with AWS HPE has added new capabilities to HPE GreenLake for Backup and Recovery, which provides cost-effective, long-term retention, and protects data and workloads across customers’hybrid clouds. The enhanced offering now protects on-premises and cloud databases managed by Microsoft SQL Server and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

The HPE Machine Learning Development Environment is now available through HPE GreenLake for High Performance Computing (HPC). The offering provides optimized AI infrastructure and machine learning software through HPE GreenLak e .

. The data center switching portfolio of HPE Aruba Networking CX 8000, HPE Aruba Networking 9000, and HPE Aruba Networking 10000 series is now available for consumption via network as a service (NaaS). The two new HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking service packs allow partners to expand into data center networking and bundle their design and delivery services with a monthly NaaS technology subscription, enabling customers to consume a full compute, storage and networking data center stack via HPE GreenLake.

Expanded HPE GreenLake portfolio of modern private cloud offerings and partner ecosystem

Today, organizations demand greater visibility, control, and predictability of their workloads and data at the edge, on-premises and in the public cloud. As a result, organizations are increasingly turning to private cloud offerings to modernize and digitally transform.

A new report from Constellation Researchfound that organizations that moved to a private cloud model experienced 50% in cost savings, up to 65% in increased performance on private cloud workloads, and two times faster IT and development cycle times in hybrid environments.1 The Constellation Research study is based on input from senior IT leadership in corporations across North America and is consistent with the momentum behind HPE GreenLake.

Since the release of HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise last June, HPE continues to invest to givecustomers more choice with the expansion of its portfolio of private cloud offerings, to provide customers a simple, flexible, and intuitive experience for running modern private clouds.

With an intuitive cloud operational experience for management and seamless integration for data protection, customers can store, manage and protect data across on-premises, edges and public clouds while providing industry-leading data availability and efficiency. The offering provides customers self-service flexibility as well as the option to pay up-front or pay-as-you-go.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise has added capabilities to address edge use cases by adding the ability to connect to thousands of distributed IT locations to provide managed services for cloudnative and traditional applications. The offering will also add upcoming support to deploy Red Hat OpenShift. HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise will also provide new hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities to easily self-provision workloads with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and VMware.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition is the newest offering in the private cloud portfolio. The offering allows customers to spin up virtual machines (VMs) across hybrid clouds on demand and self-manage their private cloud from VMs to infrastructure with AIOps-driven simplicity. With an intuitive cloud operational experience for management and seamless integration for data protection, customers can store, manage and protect data across on-premises, edges and public clouds while providing industry-leading data availability and efficiency. The offering provides customers self-service flexibility as well as the option to pay up-front or pay-as-you-go.

HPE also supports customers looking to build a customized private cloud offering through HPE GreenLake Flex Solutions, which is built on standard modules to give customers more speed and simplicity.

HPE and VMware continue their decades-long partnership by introducing an expansion of HPE GreenLake for VMware Cloud Foundation capabilities. HPE now provides pre-configured and tested cloud modules, optimized for VMware Cloud Foundation, in addition to the software licenses, installation, and ongoing management services, all delivered on a pay-per-use basis through HPE GreenLake. Management of VMware Cloud Foundation through HPE GreenLake enables enterprise IT to shift resources to meet changing business demands and avoid overprovisioning by providing customers with a secure, self-service hybrid cloud running on fully managed HPE infrastructure.

HPE also announced today that its expanded private cloud portfolio will be pre-provisioned at Equinix data centers around the world. The expanded partnership with Equinix will give customers more choice and the ability to rapidly deploy modern private clouds.

News Announced Onstage During HPE Discover 2023 Keynote

Today’s news will be announced onstage during the keynotes at HPE Discover 2023, the organization’s flagship event, taking place June 20-22 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Watch the Discover keynotes live online.

