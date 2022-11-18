HCLTech Scales up CSR Initiatives in the Americas

- Advertisement - -

As part of its commitment to supercharge the progress of local communities where it operates, HCLTech, a leading global technology company, is scaling up its CSR initiatives in Americas.

The Company announced new partnerships with leading charitable organizations – Girl Up, Feeding America and One Tree Planted – to contribute to efforts that address some of the most pressing development challenges, which include education and gender equality, food insecurity and climate change.

Girl Up: Created by the United Nations Foundation, Girl Up is a girl-centered leadership development initiative with the goal of advancing gender justice and promoting girls and women in leadership positions. Working with Girl Up, HCLTech will help to empower young leaders and create greater education and employment opportunities through programs such as a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for Social Good Bootcamp with the theme of “Safe Cities Powered by Technology,” an Innovation Lab, a Mentorship Program and a multi-day Global Leadership Summit.

Feeding America: Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through this renewed partnership, HCLTech will work with Feeding America and food banks in locations with elevated rates of hunger. Through employee volunteering opportunities across the country, HCLTech will contribute to fight against food insecurity and food waste.

One Tree Planted: One Tree Planted opens opportunities for people to make a positive impact on the environment through reforestation projects across the globe. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. HCLTech committed to planting 100,000 trees across the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Mexico and continues local volunteer opportunities.

HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCLTech, has invested more than $110 Mn in programs that have positively impacted over 5.1 Mn lives across India. The company aims to expand its corporate and social responsibility (CSR) initiatives across the global geographies it operates in.

Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President and Director, HCL Foundation.

“At HCLTech, we are deeply committed to uplift communities in which we live and work,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President and Director, HCL Foundation. “Through these partnerships, we aspire to contribute toward an inclusive and sustainable world through meaningful interventions on some of the most important issues facing the world, from food insecurity to the environment and equitable education and work opportunities.”

Melissa Kilby, Executive Director, Girl Up.

“HCLTech has been a steady champion of efforts to foster more education and upskilling opportunities to diverse workforces around the world,” said Melissa Kilby, Executive Director, Girl Up. “We are excited to be in partnership with HCLTech and to educate and invest in the next generation of transformative girl and youth leaders in STEM, together. Our STEM for Social Good Bootcamp will support future generations of women technologists to envision and implement technology-driven solutions aimed at making our cities safer and more accessible for everyone.”

