HCLTech launches suite of technology solutions for 5G and beyond

- Advertisement - -

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, launched a range of innovative technology solutions for the 5G ecosystem at the Mobile World Congress 2023. HCLTech’s solutions leverage its differentiated portfolio across digital, engineering, cloud and software to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises supercharge their 5G readiness and accelerate monetization of their investments.

5G system integration framework (5G SF): HCLTech’s 5G SF enables operators of public and private 5G to seamlessly deploy and integrate critical components of a future-ready network. With HCLTech’s 5G SF, CSPs, enterprises, hyperscalers, chip and equipment manufacturers will benefit from seamless virtual functions onboarding, significant operational efficiencies and enhanced network and user experiences.

Vijay Guntur, President and Head, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

“Communication service providers and enterprises need a system integration partner that can scale in diverse technology domains to integrate, deploy and operate 5G networks. With our 5G system integration framework, we have created a differentiated set of services to address the unique system integration requirements for disaggregated and distributed network domains that include RAN, transport and core,” said Vijay Guntur, President and Head, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

Mr. Jagdeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech

According to Jagdeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech: “HCLTech’s heritage in architecture and design, system integration and management of complex networks across different technologies makes us a perfect partner for CSPs and enterprises aiming to achieving business outcomes by deploying industry-specific 5G use cases.”

CloudSMART Modernization Experience and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE): With the onset of 5G, the CSPs are looking to rapidly transition from proprietary platforms to Cloud Native platforms, which provide flexibility and scalability to deliver customized services to users.

HCLTech’s innovative CloudSMART Modernization Experience for telecom supports the adoption of open-source and off-the-shelf IT vendor solutions. This gives telecom service providers the flexibility of developing tailored solutions by combining best-of-breed platforms from multiple network solutions providers.

HCLTech’s SRE enablement for Cloud Native telecom enables a complete set of practices required to successfully run telecom operations at scale using modern Cloud Native platforms. It allows telecom service providers to improve and maintain industry-best reliability levels through implementing advanced SRE practices within their operations, ultimately gaining efficiencies while reducing lock-in with traditional telecom network providers.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer

“We are thrilled to be launching these two new services to transform the ways in which enterprises across industries view their strategies for business growth and development,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Head of Ecosystems and Chief Product Officer, Products and Platforms, HCLTech. “Our enablement of Cloud Native telecommunications platforms will provide a much-needed solution for businesses looking to take advantage of the latest advancements in the telecommunications industry.”

Ecosystem collaboration for network modernization: HCLTech in collaboration with Dell Technologies will provide network modernization solutions to CSPs and enterprises. HCLTech will provide end-to-end system integration services for vRAN (virtualized radio access networks), ORAN (open radio access networks), private 5G networks and edge/multi-access edge computing deployments, including telecom network transformation, design, interoperability, optimization and managed services. Dell Technologies will help CSPs modernize their network infrastructure to transform service delivery and simplify operations by performing platform integration services, including implementing engineered telecom cloud platforms, testing, automation and orchestration. Dell will also provide carrier-grade support and managed services designed for telecom operators and enterprises.

More Related : HCLTech

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.