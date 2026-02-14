HCLTech and Cisco launch AI powered Fluid Contact Center solution

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of an enhanced version of its Fluid Contact Center solution in collaboration with Cisco.

The solution features AI and cloud‑enabled capabilities to help enterprises transform customer engagement. It combines Cisco’s AI-powered and cloud-based Webex Contact Center platform with HCLTech’s expertise in Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) transformation to enable enterprises to adopt AI and GenAI-driven features that enhance service responsiveness and operational efficiency.

The solution includes multilingual virtual agents, conversational IVR, agent‑assist tools, analytics, proactive monitoring and industry-specific use cases. Built for flexibility and easy integration, Fluid Contact Center supports guided migration to CCaaS, simplifies technology adoption and provides end-to-end experience assurance to help enterprises significantly improve service delivery and enhance customer satisfaction.

Mr. Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks and Contact Center Business Unit at HCLTech

“As the contact center landscape is evolving rapidly, from reactive support to proactive and now predictive engagement, GenAI and cloud‑native architectures are redefining what exceptional customer experience looks like,” said Mr. Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks and Contact Center Business Unit at HCLTech. “Our collaboration with Cisco, a trusted partner for more than three decades, is focused on reshaping customer journeys and delivering transformative CX outcomes together.”

Ms. Shannon Leininger, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cisco

“At Cisco, we are committed to empowering our partners to deliver innovative solutions that elevate customer experience,” said Ms. Shannon Leininger, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at Cisco. “By combining Cisco’s AI‑powered Webex Contact Center with HCLTech’s AI and GenAI expertise, we are enabling enterprises to deliver smarter, more personalized engagement and set a new benchmark for modern contact center innovation.”

HCLTech and Cisco share a strategic relationship spanning over 30 years across multiple Cisco technology architectures, including engineering, IT and customer experience (CX)—supporting clients in more than 60 countries.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HCLTech

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 124