HCLTech and Business Finland to Collaborate for Digital Innovation

HCLTech has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Business Finland to pursue innovation and growth in areas of generative AI, metaverse, space, and quantum technologies.

Business Finland is the Finnish government organization for innovation funding and trade, travel, and investment promotion. The collaboration will enable Finnish companies and technology startups to take their solutions to global enterprises through HCLTech’s Innovation Network, eSTiPTM, which includes 1,500+ startups, 14+ venture capitalists, 16+ trade commissions, and five academic institutions worldwide. HCLTech’s global delivery model allows enterprises an easy scale of business operation and secure integration.

This alliance strengthens HCLTech’s presence in the Nordic region. HCLTech will get early access to emerging technologies and innovations in Finland.

“We have always helped clients and startups in their growth roadmap by connecting both parties through digital innovation solutions. By aligning innovative technology solutions with clients’ needs, both parties can create a robust business ecosystem to grow and ensure business continuity. We are delighted to collaborate with Business Finland to bring the latest Finnish startup technologies, like Gen AI, quantum technologies and space technologies, to the global market,” said Kalyan Kumar, Global Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.

Dr. Juuka Holappa, the Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Finland, New Delhi and the Country Director at Business Finland India said, “We believe that companies like HCLTech are vital for our startups’ global growth. Through this partnership, we aim to highlight the best that Finnish technology has to offer to HCLTech and its clients. At the same time, by having access to these clients, we hope to support our startups in growing their presence to become leading technology providers across every industry. We aim to ensure that every Finnish startup has a firm foundation in the global market with solutions that can benefit as many people as possible. We hope this partnership will be the starting point of a long-lasting relationship between HCLTech and us.”

HCLTech and Business Finland will explore joint initiatives to empower startups with informative trends and insights on emerging technologies and help them market their solutions globally.

