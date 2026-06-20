HCLFoundation Opens Applications for Edition XII of HCLTech Grant

- Advertisement -





HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, announced Edition XII of HCLTech Grant to provide a platform to non-profits in India to create sustainable, community-led change across rural India.

A total of ₹24 crore will be provided to NGOs, selected by an esteemed jury, for transformative projects in sustainable rural development across the themes of water, biodiversity, health and education. Four winning NGOs from each category will receive ₹5 crore each, while eight other NGOs will receive ₹50 lakh each for their proposed projects.

Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCLFoundation

“At HCLFoundation, we believe that some of the most transformative solutions emerge from grassroots organizations that are deeply connected to the communities they serve. Through this edition of HCLTech Grant, we aim to provide a platform for NGOs to unleash their potential, scale innovative ideas and create sustainable change that improves lives and strengthens communities across the country. We look forward to partnering with organizations that are driving meaningful impact and contributing to India’s development journey,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Director, HCLFoundation.

The HCLTech Grant-supported projects have significantly advanced sustainable development through the years, uplifting 2.3 million lives across 61,000 villages in India. The Grant-funded initiatives have led to the planting of 3+ lakh saplings, the rejuvenation of 68,300+ hectares of land and a reduction of 67,000+ tons in CO2 emissions.

So far, over ₹203 crore has been committed by HCLFoundation through HCLTech Grant. In Edition XI of the Grant, Gramin Vikas Vigyan Samiti (GRAVIS) from Rajasthan, Live Foundation from Jharkhand, Goodwill Foundation from Mizoram and Mahila Jan Adhikar Samiti from Rajasthan were selected for grant of ₹5 crore each for projects ranging from water harvesting in the Thar desert and biodiversity conservation in Jharkhand to enhancing healthcare access in Mizoram and enabling gender equality through education in Rajasthan.

HCLFoundation also announced the HCLTech Grant Edition XII Pan India Symposiums 2026 in an effort to bring together NGOs, experts, government, corporates and policymakers on one platform across India to deliberate on how CSR can contribute towards nation building. This year, the Symposiums have been scheduled in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Nagpur and Delhi.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HCLFoundation

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 191