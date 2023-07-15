Harman’s Role in India’s Digitization Journey: Leading the Way in Audio, Video, and Lighting Solutions

- Advertisement - -

HARMAN International is a global leader in lifestyle audio innovations, professional audio, and lighting solutions. In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Amar Subhash, VP & GM, Harman Professional Solutions India & APAC, shared about aligning its products with integration and technology advancements.

Company Brief and Market Strategies

Harman, a globally renowned company in the audio, video, and lighting industry, holds a dominant position in the market with a strong presence across various countries. Among these markets, India stands out as an exceptionally crucial market for all of Harbor’s business sectors, including audio, video, and lighting. The prevailing trends in India clearly indicate a significant push towards digitizing the economy. The government is actively investing in various sectors such as education, infrastructure, and tourism, with a particular focus on enhancing the display and preservation of historic sites. This translates into substantial investments in the hospitality industry, hotels, nightlife establishments, and clubs, with corporations making substantial contributions. Given the favorable market conditions and the suitability of Harbor’s products for the Indian market, the company has made substantial investments in establishing its presence there.

Programmes & Education for the partners

In line with the upcoming product launches, Harbor recognizes the pivotal role played by IP (Internet Protocol) and integration. The integration of IP technology is a prominent trend, and Harbor is at the forefront, leveraging its product range to cater to this demand. The company is enthusiastic about being a part of India’s journey toward adopting and implementing IP-based solutions. To ensure effective distribution and reach, Harbor employs a distribution model that involves value-added distributors managing the subsequent channel partners. Working alongside the Harmon team, Harbor organizes a comprehensive calendar of training events, product launches, and web seminars to educate end-users about the newly launched products and guide them in creating suitable solutions. With a dedicated team of 65 professionals, Harbor provides extensive support to all its value-added dealers.

Technologies and Trends

The prevailing major trend in the industry revolves around the adoption of IP devices, with solutions becoming increasingly IP-centric. Harman is well-positioned in this space, aligning its products with integration and technology advancements. The company is preparing to launch a range of IP-centric products that cater to various segments. Notably, the Jet pack, a plug-and-play system, stands out as a solution that seamlessly integrates into classrooms. This system serves as a foundation that can be scaled up to form a comprehensive and highly integrated network. With a focus on catering to the needs of the next generation, Harman offers diverse solutions to meet evolving demands.

