HARMAN Professional Solutions partners with Apex Solutions for Experience Zone in Noida

- Advertisement - -

HARMAN Professional Solutions has tied up with Apex Solutions for its Experience zone in Noida. Apex Solution is a complete creative shop which fulfils the quest for the best. Be it the best way to portray yourself in print or showcase your company on the web, Apex Solutions promises to present the best side of brands to the world. Taking pride in being ‘complete’ in the real sense, it strives to fulfill all marketing and designing needs, both online and offline.

The HARMAN Professional Solutions leadership team also opened a new experiential Centre in Noida for the consumers to experience the products in store. The team which had inaugurated this comprised of Jaime Albors, SVP Global Sales, Andy Flint, SVP Product Development Professional Solutions, Amar Subhash, VP & GM Professional Solutions, India APAC, and Elizabeth Cibor, VP Lifestyle Global Marketing.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, Director, Apex Solutions

Mr. Sunil Kumar, Director, Apex Solutions says, “It is the first experience centre in North India displaying the entire range of Harman Professional Solutions. We aim to help with – catching attention of the world with engaging solutions which communicate brands’ message in the most interesting and memorable way. We are quite excited and thanks to the HARMAN Professional Solutions team for offering the consumers with the complete range of solutions and this extravagant experience. This further boosts our partnership.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.