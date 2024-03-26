HARMAN Professional Solutions Opens Experience Center in Bangalore

- Advertisement -

HARMAN Professional Solutions announced the grand opening of the HARMAN Experience Center in Bangalore. Amar Subash, vice president and general manager of HARMAN Professional Solutions for India and APAC, was joined by Michael Mauser, HARMAN president and chief executive officer; Dave Rogers, HARMAN president of Lifestyle; and other HARMAN leaders for the opening ceremony in March.

The new facility expands the growing global network of HARMAN Professional Solutions Experience Centers, with HARMAN-owned and operated locations in Los Angeles, London, Singapore, and China. The Bangalore Experience Center is located at the HARMAN Professional Solutions India headquarters.

Designed to showcase how HARMAN solutions uniquely address customer needs across a variety of entertainment and enterprise market applications, the 1890-square-foot, multi-functional facility demonstrates the integration of brands including JBL Professional, AKG, AMX, BSS Audio, Crown, dbx, Martin, and Soundcraft.

Mr. Amar Subash, Vice President and General Manager, India and APAC, HARMAN Professional Solutions.

“The opening of the Bangalore Experience Center represents a continued investment in India as this will enable us to expand HARMAN’s product awareness across a number of critical emerging verticals in the region,” said Mr. Amar Subash, Vice President and General Manager, India and APAC, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “This facility will offer our customers and partners the opportunity to experience the latest HARMAN innovations in person, and will provide our team with the valuable resources they need to pursue new opportunities with more speed and efficiency.”

The Bangalore Experience Center features a robust range of offerings from the HARMAN Professional portfolio, including Performance Audio, Portable PA, Architectural and Stage Lighting, Commercial Loudspeakers, Sound & Recording, Headphones, Amplification, Digital Signal Processing, Portable PA, Performance Audio, Commercial Loudspeakers, Networked AV, Video Switching & Transport, and Sound and Recording.

The Bangalore Experience Center is open by appointment to HARMAN and Samsung customers, employees, distributors, sales representatives, dealers, artists and other industry professionals for meetings, performances, productions, hospitality events and more.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HARMAN

