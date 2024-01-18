HARMAN named a Leader in 2023 Zinnov Zones ratings of global ER&D Service Providers

- Advertisement - -

HARMAN focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today that HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions strategic business unit has, once again, been rated as a “Leader” in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D services ratings. This is the eighth consecutive year that HARMAN has been recognized in the Zinnov Zones for Digital Engineering and ER&D services 2023 ratings.

HARMAN was rated across several ER&D categories, an honor that requires significant depth of knowledge and specialized skills within enterprise-critical technologies – including generative AI, Hyperscaler Services, Digital Engineering Services and more. In addition, HARMAN was recognized for its vertical expertise and ability to apply these technologies successfully across several sectors and niche industries. HARMAN’s unwavering investment in emerging business technologies, significant experience with enterprise implementation and depth of knowledge across its engineering talent helped the company achieve this honor.

Mr. Vikas Gupta, EVP & General Manager for Digital Transformation Solutions, at HARMAN.

“This is an incredible honor to have been rated favorably across 15 different categories in Zinnov Zones annual ratings,” said Mr. Vikas Gupta, EVP & General Manager for Digital Transformation Solutions, at HARMAN. “This recognition emphasizes the strength of our engineering capabilities and innovation-led problem solving. We look forward to continuing to architect and implement end-to-end, secure and scalable solutions that deliver superior experiences by using our expertise and experience in device management, cloud, enterprise applications, big data analytics and partner integration.

Mr. Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov

Mr. Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov remarked, “HARMAN has established a strong innovation rhythm through dedicated investments in AI/ML, analytics and quantum computing. Its recent offering HealthGPT – a private LLM for healthcare that customizes specific needs and goals of healthcare enterprises- has already helped them win multiple deals. Parallelly, its expertise in the Software Defined Network space, combined with its cutting-edge 5G Device Testing and Verification capabilities, and prominent enterprise customers partnerships have solidified its leadership in the Telecommunications sector. With an exhaustive portfolio of Industry 5.0 services, digital twins, edge analytics and beyond, HARMAN enables enterprises to activate the future digital factory and continues to create value for clients. This combination has helped HARMAN anchor its leadership position in the Zinnov Zones 2023 Ratings for Digital Engineering and ER&D services.”

The Zinnov Zones ratings have become the industry standard for benchmarking service providers across capabilities such as ER&D Services, Digital Services, IoT Services and Media and Technology. Zinnov’s annual ratings of Global ER&D Service Providers for 2023 evaluated ~60 Global ER&D Services players and rated HARMAN as a leader in 15 ER&D categories and two mentions as notable player in Digital Engineering Services, and Industrial.

HARMAN’s full list of honors includes:

ER&D Zinnov Zones:

Overall ER&D

Horizontals:

● Digital Engineering

● ER&D Services – US

● Data and AI Engineering

● Generative AI Engineering

● Hyperscaler Services

● Industry 4.0

● Experience engineering

Verticals:

● Consumer Software

● Enterprise Software

● Industrial

● Semiconductor

● Telecommunications

Micro-verticals:

● Software Platform Engineering

● Telehealth

Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services ratings are published annually to assess the capabilities of Global Technology Service Providers. The ratings have been structured to evaluate the service provider ecosystem based on multiple parameters across various verticals, micro-verticals, industries, as well as geographies, for both overall services and specific use cases.

HARMAN helps customers to bridge the world of OEMs and software to IP platforms to transform everyday experiences. By combining capabilities of generative AI, cloud and data, design, IoT, wireless technologies, next-generation development and testing, HARMAN navigates the complexity of new product development and increases the product value from across the product lifecycle management.

