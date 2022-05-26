HARMAN Joins the Global Semiconductor Alliance

- Advertisement -

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, is happy to announce that HARMAN and its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit have become a member of Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.

The global semiconductor industry is driving technology breakthroughs that are advancing a better-connected world. Aligned with our vision as a leading services and solutions provider across the semiconductor value chain from pre-silicon to post-silicon to system engineering, being a GSA member enables HARMAN with deeper collaboration with partners and customers in accelerating technology development and adoption.

Initially, HARMAN will participate in the GSA’s Trusted IoT Ecosystem Security (TIES), Artificial Intelligence and Automotive interest groups to address industry opportunities and challenges, promote best practices and influence global standards for evolving areas.

Mr. David Owens, Sr VP, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN

“We are delighted to be a member of GSA and are confident that this association will open up new avenues of partnerships for HARMAN. Through this alliance we plan to share our thought leadership on our expertise in modernizing semiconductor space using our smart product engineering, silicon, embedded technology, and data analytic solutions,” said Mr. David Owens, Sr VP, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN.

Mr. Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA

“We are very pleased to have HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) join the GSA,” said Mr. Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “HARMAN DTS brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Alliance and we look forward to their contributions to our industry events, interest groups and resources. As the GSA gains new members, we are ultimately supporting and enhancing the global semiconductor ecosystem.”

As a member of the GSA, HARMAN DTS will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives may interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

