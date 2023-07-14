Harman Global Leadership Team visits Spark Technologies office during its India visit

- Advertisement - -

HARMAN International, a global leader in lifestyle audio innovations, professional audio, and lighting solutions, has visited India along with its Global Leadership team. During its visit, the leadership team visited Spark Technologies in Delhi and awarded them with “Make us Proud Certificate”.

Spark Technologies is a Value Added Distribution (VAD) Company having head office in New Delhi, India. It has been serving its channel partners since 1994. In the last 28 plus years Spark Technologies has pioneered ICT products and services. It has domain expertise in IT, Communication, Audio, Video, Digital Signage, Electronic security & Surveillance, Internet Security, POS System.

Mr. Amar Subhash, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions India & APAC

Mr. Amar Subhash, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions India & APAC said, “It was great to be here and the relationship is new but very good. Growth has been phenomenal with Spark technologies as they have had a very good trust in us. Spark Technologies has been quite capable of spreading awareness about the Harman products and that is part is very important. We really enjoy working with Mr. Nautiyal and its team.”

Mr. Sewak Nautiyal, Founder & MD, Spark Technologies

As per Mr. Sewak Nautiyal, Founder & MD, Spark Technologies said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us to be associated with Harman Group. I personally thank Mr Amar Subhash for having trusted us and spared valuable moments to award us with the “Make us Proud Certificate”. Further we will not leave any stone unturned in the promotion of Harman. The idea is to reach 1000 partners so that we can reach recurring businesses.”

