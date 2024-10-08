Harman Focuses on Advanced AV Solutions, Addressing Market Trends and Future Advancements in India

- Advertisement -

HARMAN engineers cutting-edge connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises globally, offering connected car systems, audio and visual products, and IoT services.

In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. G Amar Subash, VP & GM, Harman Professional Solutions India & APAC shares insights on market trends, innovative products, and future advancements.

What key trends is Harman focusing on today?

The big themes we see in the market today are AV over IP, immersive experiences, and integration. Harman is thrilled to present solutions that align with these three key trends.

Could you tell us more about your latest product offerings?

From our BSS stable, we have launched the new Omni, a 512×512 large-format DSP engine. This product significantly enhances our audio capabilities. On the immersive side, we are excited to showcase the Flux immersive engine, which will be demonstrated live at our venue here at Infocomm. In terms of video solutions, we continue to highlight the MX Muse, which we launched last year. It has proven its worth by showcasing numerous capabilities and demonstrating seamless integration capabilities. We’ve introduced some cutting-edge lighting solutions, including the MAC 1, which was launched late last year, and the MAC Wiper XIP. Both fixtures are rated IP 65 and IP 54, making them perfect for various installations. Additionally, the ERA 700, also rated IP 65, is great for robust setups.

How do you perceive India’s role in the AV market?

India is one of the fastest-growing AV markets globally. We are witnessing early adoption of new technologies, with consumers eager to see the latest products. This trend spans across sectors—education, government digitization efforts, corporate expansions, and hospitality growth are all contributing to the rising demand for AV solutions.

Where do you see AI fitting into the AV landscape?

While we’re not seeing significant AI integration in AV just yet, we believe it’s on the horizon. Our platforms, like AMX Muse, are open and adaptable, allowing for potential integration of AI capabilities as they become more relevant.

How does Harman plan to keep up with the evolving market demands?

We’re fully committed to building a robust ecosystem to address emerging trends. Our recently launched N2600 range of SVSI products allows seamless AV audio and video over IP. We’re also introducing a software umbrella, AVX, which enhances our ability to integrate and innovate.

What’s the significance of Infocomm for Harman?

Infocomm is vital for us to showcase our latest products and innovations. It’s a significant event for the industry, allowing us to connect with customers, partners, and the system integration community all in one place. We are dedicated to bringing our latest global product launches to the Indian market as soon as they’re available.

What message would you like to convey?

I’d like to extend my gratitude to our partners, customers, and the entire community that supports us. We are excited to roll out the next generation of products and solutions in this vibrant market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Harman

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 204