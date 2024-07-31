HARMAN and Celonis Partner to Enhance Process Intelligence with AI-Powered Insights for Enterprises

- Advertisement -

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, along with its Digital Transformation Solutions business unit, announced an AI-driven partnership with Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, to make enterprise processes smarter, more efficient and more effective.

This collaboration combines HARMAN’s deep expertise in business transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine Learning (ML) and technology implementation with Celonis’ industry-leading process Intelligence platform. HARMAN will also leverage Celonis’ technology to accelerate its SAP S/4 HANA migration, to better understand its processes, identify improvement opportunities, and turn process intelligence into business value both internally and for the enterprise customers HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions serves.

Through this partnership, HARMAN and Celonis will offer a range of joint services which enable organizations to gain a data-driven understanding of their core business processes and optimize operations for maximum efficiency, sustainability and cost savings such as:

1. Intelligence-Driven Process Optimization: Identify areas for improvement and optimize business processes using Celonis’ process intelligence platform and HARMAN’s expertise in technology consulting.

2. AI/ML-Driven Process Automation: Apply AI/ML algorithms to analyze process data and recommend actionable improvements, enabling clients to achieve greater automation, efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced customer experience.

3. Customer Journey Mapping and Improvements: Map out customer journeys and interactions, identify key touchpoints, and analyze and improve customer service processes to reduce response times and enhance service quality.

“HARMAN is dedicated to providing quality and efficient business process transformation, both internally and externally. Our partnership with Celonis will not only increase productivity, but also allow for streamlined operational alignment and excellence for our customers,” said Mr. Vikas Gupta, EVP & General Manager for Digital Transformation Solutions, at HARMAN. “Celonis’ Process Intelligence platform and its seamless integration of AI models opens up new opportunities to eliminate process inefficiencies, helping enterprises to uncover valuable business insights so they can establish more efficient, intelligent workflows.”

“HARMAN and Celonis customers already benefit from the power of our respective technologies, our dedication to continued innovation, and how committed we are to delivering long-term value, and we’re excited to drive this further together,” said Mr. Mark Jacobs, Senior Vice President of North America Sales at Celonis. “The Celonis Process Intelligence platform enables more than 1,200 companies around the world, including HARMAN, to uncover and unlock the value hiding in their processes, maximize their investments in technologies, such as AI and automation, and operate more sustainably.”

