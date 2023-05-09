Haptik Continues Partnership with Mumbai Indians to Bring Fan Engagement thru WhatsApp with its AI-powered Bot

- Advertisement - -

Haptik, a leader in conversational commerce solutions, has continued its partnership with Mumbai Indians to create a cutting-edge chatbot that would revolutionize fan engagement for the franchise.

This WhatsApp chatbot is designed to do much more than just provide live match scores. It responds to fans’ frequently asked questions, shares multimedia content like videos and GIFs, and even offers a channel for fans to learn about multi-tier membership options.

The partnership between MI and Haptik has helped the former achieve close to 1.5 million fan interactions since January 2021. The chatbot has driven an automation rate of 94.2 percent while users have interacted with the chatbot in Hindi and Marathi, along with English, showcasing Haptik’s powerful multilingual capabilities as a platform that caters to 100+ global languages.

Aakrit Vaish, CEO at Haptik speaks, “Working with Mumbai Indians and introducing innovative fan engagement is a huge source of pride for us. Fan engagement and fan loyalty are critical for the biggest sports franchises, like Mumbai Indians, to get right. With our chatbot, Mumbai Indians fans get a tailor-made experience that keeps them coming back for more. We are confident that our solutions will help Mumbai Indians achieve tangible outcomes and take fan engagement to the next level.”

The chatbot is an all-encompassing platform that connects fans with their favorite team in a seamless and personalized way. With this partnership, Mumbai Indians proves that it is not just a winning team on the field but also a champion of fan engagement.

