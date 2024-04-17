Happiest Minds Technologies is ranked #2 among Fortune’s Top 30 Future-Ready Workplaces of India

- Advertisement -

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, announced that it has been recognized among the ‘Top 30 Future-Ready Workplaces of India’ by Fortune India.

Happiest Minds secured the second position in the ‘Top 30 Future Ready Workplaces of India’ list. The company distinguished itself with its emphasis on mindfulness training aimed at enhancing productivity and achieving a better work-life balance. Additionally, its proactive initiative to establish a platform for employee engagement with Executive Board members and functional heads was a standout feature.

Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds

Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds said, “Being ranked #2 among the prestigious Fortune India’s ‘Top 30 Future-Ready Workplaces of India’ is a source of immense pride for us. This accolade underscores our unwavering dedication to creating a work environment that encourages continuous learning and professional growth for all our people.”

Mr. Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds

Mr. Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds said, “This recognition is a testament to our dedication towards nurturing a dynamic and inclusive work environment. By prioritizing skill development, diversity, and well-being, we have created a foundation for future excellence. Looking ahead, our focus remains on fostering talent, embracing change, and driving innovation.”

Happiest Minds has been in the limelight when it comes to a company culture of happiness, wellness and mindfulness. Multiple recognitions from Great Place To Work such as Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ in Health and Wellness 2023, Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2023, Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces for Women™ 2023, Top 100 India’s Best Companies to Work For 2023 and Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ for Building a Culture of Innovation 2023 affirms the position of the organization among the best people-centric and future-ready workplaces.

