Happiest Minds Technologies Announces the Launch of End-to-End Security Services for Healthcare

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’ digital transformation and IT solutions company, announced the launch of its Cybersecurity services in the healthcare vertical. Cybersecurity for healthcare provides end-to-end security services for the Healthcare industry by applying a robust and proven framework tailored to meet regulatory requirements, digital security best practices, and cutting-edge tools & technologies.

Happiest Minds enables cyber security for healthcare businesses with a 360⁰ approach by applying a robust and proven framework built per regulatory requirements, digital security best practices, and best-of-the-breed tools and technologies. These services will help customers stay updated with evolving governance policies and tighten their healthcare security posture using leading technologies AI/Big Data/Behavioral and analytics. The company ensures that your organization complies with regulatory requirements (HIPAA/HITRUST) and becomes a resilient healthcare provider.

Vijay Bharti, SVP, Head of Security Practice, and CISO of Happiest Minds Technologies said, “We have provided cyber security services to leading healthcare providers across geographies, but with COVID there was a sudden surge in the demand for cyber security for their Digital Transformation journey. I take great pleasure in announcing that we have launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for security services in the healthcare industry. This focused initiative will help us understand the pain points of healthcare service providers in-depth and build actionable solutions and services around them.”

Srinivas Iyengar, VP, Head of Healthcare and Life sciences, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “With care delivery going beyond hospital walls, patient-generated health data becoming an integral part of defining care pathways, the influx of connected devices, healthcare is experiencing a very high degree of disruption. The speed at which digital and emerging tech adoption is unprecedented and under these circumstances, one of the biggest challenges that the healthcare industry is facing is cyber threats which put patient safety and privacy at risk. We had a strong center of excellence for cyber security and since the last year, we have been helping the healthcare industry as well in this endeavor. Our deep expertise in Cybersecurity and a decade of experience working with healthcare customers has enabled us to formally launch our specialized cybersecurity services for healthcare customers.”

Happiest Minds has impeccable track records and success stories with our Healthcare customers. For one of the leading healthcare services providers in the USA, the company provides end-to-end Managed Security Services to

Establish a centralized security monitoring solution leveraging existing investments

Onboard multiple security solutions into the SOC platform to establish a single visibility portal

Eliminate false positives and finetune the existing setup​

SLA-based monitoring and management of the security infrastructure ​

IAM and PAM strategy, Engineering, and Roadmap

