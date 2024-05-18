Happiest Minds partners with Solvio to provide Next-Gen Salesforce Solutions

- Advertisement -

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, announced its strategic partnership with Solvio, a top-tier Salesforce consulting firm.

Happiest Minds drives innovation and enables customer success across six industry groups – Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. Collaborating with Solvio, Happiest Minds is focused on delivering Salesforce implementations offering practical solutions on a global scale, transforming client engagements and increasing operational efficiencies.

Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds

Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds said, “This strategic alliance enables us to harness our combined strengths and provide top-notch Salesforce solutions that are scalable and transformative. We are excited by the potential to swiftly expand our Salesforce business and enhance our capabilities.”

Mr. Shashin Shah, Founder and CEO, Solvio said, “This partnership is about reimagining how Salesforce consulting and services can drive fundamental changes in business dynamics. Our collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and a future where Salesforce can create unprecedented value for businesses worldwide.”

Solvio offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities and offerings tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers. Their consulting-led approach encompasses management consulting, business consulting, and solution consulting, is aimed at catalyzing strategic transformation and driving growth for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on Salesforce Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud implementations, along with the Sales and Service Cloud, Solvio is committed to helping enterprises achieve their business goals with efficiency and precision.

The Happiest Minds – Solvio partnership will help customers strengthen their brand preferences and amplify their business growth. Through this combined partnership, Happiest Minds and Solvio will deliver cutting-edge Salesforce consulting and services on a global scale.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Happiest Minds

