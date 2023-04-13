Happiest Minds & NielsenIQ Brandbank partner to solve product data & shopper experience challenges

- Advertisement - -

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, and a global strategic partner for Pimcore, announced its partnership with NIQ Brandbank, the global leading provider in digital product content.

Happiest Minds is the largest Pimcore services provider in the world. Working together over the past two years, Happiest Minds has been an exceptional consulting and services provider, driving innovation and technology to build NIQ Brandbank’s Shopper Experience Platform. The partnership will help NIQ Brandbank leverage Happiest Minds’ deep expertise in building agile and adaptive digital solutions. It will enable retailers and manufacturers worldwide to accelerate digital transformation and improve their shopper experience, further strengthening NIQ Brandbank’s ability to provide world-class digital content solutions to new and existing customers. It will also offer a centralized and consolidated product data management platform, with the opportunity to adjust based on the client’s individual digital strategy, taking the transformation to the next level.

Rajiv Shah, Executive Board Member & CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies

Rajiv Shah, Executive Board Member & CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies said, “We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with NIQ Brandbank, a true market leader in digital product content. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that help our clients drive business growth and success.”

Mike Nickituk, Global Managing Director, NIQ Brandbank,

Mike Nickituk, Global Managing Director, NIQ Brandbank, said, “As a market leader in product data and shopper experience, we are proud to partner with Happiest Minds and continue our commitment to our clients across the world, driving shopper engagement. We look forward to building on this partnership, delivering innovative solutions to support the industry.”

Pimcore is an award-winning technology company providing data and customer experience management solutions powered by open-source technology. Pimcore has shown continuous development in PIM, MDM, DXP, and Digital Commerce and has been recognized as Gartner Peer Insights Customers Choice in MDM Solutions (2021 and 2022) and Gartner Cool Vendor (2018). Operating within the FMCG industry, many of NIQ Brandbank and Pimcore clients align, including Carrefour, Carlsberg, Schweppes, Spar, and Lavazza. Happiest Minds has significantly contributed to what Pimcore has delivered to its clients globally, i.e., 3.6B+ Products and Customers Master Records, 10B+ Data Intelligence Relations, 150M+ Web pages, Digital and Print Documents, and 700M+ Media Assets. Being Pimcore’s largest global partner, the company has a team of 4600+ professionals.

Designed for perpetuity and powered by its mission statement of ‘Happiest People. Happiest Customers’, Happiest Minds counts for more than fifty-five Billion-Dollar corporations as its customers.

