HAMA Strengthens Indian Market Presence with Quality Products, Global Vision, and Strategic Expansion Plans

HAMA, a renowned German brand, is making waves in the Indian market with its premium electronics accessories and strong commitment to quality. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Priyam Agrawal, Country Head – India, HAMA, shares insights on the brand’s growth, strategies, and future plans in the Indian market.



Could you provide a brief overview of HAMA’s global presence and its international reach?

HAMA is a proud German electronics accessories brand with a legacy rooted in quality and innovation. We operate in more than 50 countries with a product range that spans over 15,000 SKUs. Globally, we have more than 2,500 employees, and interestingly, around 60% of them are based in Germany alone. That’s why we confidently call ourselves a pure German company.

Our turnover last year stood at €650 million, which roughly translates to ₹6,500 crore. We have 20 regional offices worldwide, and our India operations began around two to three years ago. Since then, the Indian market has proven to be incredibly exciting for us.

How is HAMA positioned in India, and which product lines are you focusing on?

In India, we are in the process of launching around 300 products, covering categories like mobile accessories, gaming accessories, IT accessories, and more. Our positioning here is clear—we are a mid-segment brand offering premium quality. We’re not targeting the entry-level space, and we don’t compete on the lowest price point. Instead, we deliver long-lasting, high-performing products that justify every rupee spent.

Can you elaborate on HAMA’s quality and warranty strategy for products in India?

At HAMA, all our R&D and quality checks are done in-house. Since the majority of our sales come from Europe—where regulations are extremely strict—we never compromise on quality. In India, we’re offering up to five years of warranty on our products, which is almost unheard of in this space.

What’s even more unique is our table replacement warranty. Unlike many brands that send customers running to service centers, we offer hassle-free replacements directly through our partners. This ensures customer satisfaction and makes it easier for dealers and distributors to engage with us confidently.

Can you highlight some recent product innovations that set HAMA apart in the market?

Innovation is at the heart of HAMA. We introduce meaningful enhancements in everyday products. For example, we recently launched a keyboard with detachable cables and an Assist AI key—a first in India. These aren’t gimmicks; they’re practical innovations that elevate the user experience.

Moreover, our portfolio is incredibly vast. This helps retailers and wholesalers find a comprehensive solution under one brand. For instance, our HDMI cables come with a 10-year warranty, and are certified—something very few brands offer. Our power chargers and cables also carry a five-year warranty. All this showcases our confidence in product durability and performance.

How is HAMA addressing the growing demand for gaming accessories in the market?

Our gaming products are made for sincere gamers—not just to show off RGB lights. We use top-end materials and premium chipsets to deliver performance that matches the expectations of serious gamers. Whether it’s gaming keyboards, headphones, or mousepads, we focus on substance over flash.

What are HAMA’s plans under the Make in India initiative?

Make in India is a very serious project for us. In fact, tomorrow a five-member team from Germany will be visiting India for the second time as part of our efforts in this direction. We’re actively engaging with Indian manufacturers to start local production.

What’s truly unique about our approach is that we’re not just looking at manufacturing for Indian consumption—we are planning exports from India to the European market. That sets us apart. Most brands manufacture in India for local sales, often compromising quality to meet price points. We, on the other hand, are looking at India as a strategic export hub. This will not only uplift our brand but also open global opportunities for Indian suppliers.

What message would you like to give to your Indian customers and retail partners?

I’d like to thank our retail and distribution partners, and also platforms like yours, for helping brands like HAMA reach the right audience.

To our customers, I want to say—don’t be misled by lower prices or identical-looking product photos on online marketplaces. The same image might be used by multiple brands, especially those sourcing from China, but the quality behind that image can differ drastically. Spending ₹50–₹100 more on a genuine, high-quality product can significantly enhance your user experience. So always choose wisely—invest in quality.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HAMA

