Gujarat Unveils First Data Centre Policy; Ishan Technologies Welcomes Move to Boost India’s AI Infrastructure

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The Government of Gujarat has unveiled its first dedicated Data Centre Policy, aimed at positioning the state as a leading digital infrastructure hub. The policy targets attracting investments worth ₹6 lakh crore and developing 7.5 GW of data centre capacity, providing a significant impetus to India’s rapidly growing digital economy and strengthening the country’s data infrastructure ecosystem.

Ishan Technologies, a leading ICT group that has grown to become a prominent national enterprise with a strong pan-India presence at over 100 locations.

Mr. Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Ishan Technologies

Commenting on the policy, Mr. Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Ishan Technologies said, “Gujarat’s Data Centre Policy reflects the scale of ambition needed if India wants to become a serious AI infrastructure destination. The state’s target of developing up to 8 GW of data centre capacity, backed by capital incentives, power support, SGST reimbursements and new cable landing stations, signals a long-term commitment to attracting hyperscale and AI investments. The next opportunity will be execution. Faster approvals, reliable power, stronger fibre connectivity, and a skilled workforce will determine whether these measures translate into sustained growth.

The opportunity extends well beyond Gujarat. India generates nearly one-fifth of the world’s data but hosts only a fraction of global data centre capacity. Bridging that gap calls for an integrated approach that combines compute, connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity while enabling enterprises to securely deploy AI workloads within the country. States that can create these conditions will shape India’s sovereign AI ambitions, and Gujarat has the potential to lead that shift.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ishan Technologies

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