BD Soft and Safe DNS Partner to Provide Cloud-Based Web Filtering Solutions to Indian Consumers & Businesses

BD Software, one of the IT Security Distributors in India, introduces US-based Safe DNS, Cloud-Based Web Filtering Solutions into the Indian Markets. Taking into account the rising threats in cyberspace, amid and post Covid-19, the solutions by Safe DNS shall help to safeguard the Indian consumers/businesses against cyber threats and attacks and objectionable content on the internet.

The Safe DNS, Cloud-Based Filtering Solutions caters to a wide spectrum of consumers, covering all businesses, education, non-profits, partners and telecoms, hardware/software vendors, as well as families. It is designed to protect the corporate or private network against malware and phishing and provide a safe browsing environment.The customizable solutions shall help consumers to improve the bottom line results.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Zakir Hussain, Director, BD Software Pvt. Ltd. said, “The increased interconnectivity due to the growing popularity of cloud network puts all consumers’ data at stake. These threats on the internet need to be filtered out even before they can enter your device. By bringing the Cloud-Based Web Filtering solutions of Safe DNS into the Indian market, we shall be addressing these critical needs of the online audience.”

Starting April 2020, BD Soft has tied up with several exciting brands for Indian markets which include – Zero Spam (Spam filtering solution), PDF AutoSigner (for putting digital signatures on your documents), Mailvault (Mail Archiving) etc. With both local and international partnerships, BD Soft continues to be one of the fast-growing Value Added Distributor for Cybersecurity solutions in India.