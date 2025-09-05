GST Reform 2.0 – Industry Leaders Applaud a Path Toward Smarter, Sustainable India

- Advertisement -

With GST Reform 2.0, NCN highlights industry leaders’ insights on how the revised tax structure is reshaping India’s tech and electronics ecosystem. Rationalized GST rates drive affordability, compliance ease, and local manufacturing, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat while accelerating innovation, adoption, and sustainable growth across consumer electronics, surveillance, mobility, and digital infrastructure.

Shri Praveen Khandelwal, MP & National Secretary General, CAIT, New Delhi

“The economy will strengthen as the capital liquidity with traders will now increase, which in turn will drive higher consumption. When consumption rises, production also grows. Economics has a principle—lesser the tax, higher the revenue. With reduced taxes, revenue generation will increase, benefiting both the central and state governments. This is indeed a highly reformative step, and we extend our gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for this progressive move.”

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS

“The recent GST revisions are a progressive step for India’s technology ecosystem. Rationalizing taxes on consumer electronics, critical components like silicon wafers, and logistics will help reduce the cost of hardware that powers modern surveillance infrastructure, making advanced security solutions more accessible to businesses, housing societies, and urban centers. While adjustments may be needed on account of higher GST on outsourced job work, the overall direction supports affordability, faster adoption, and strengthens the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by boosting local manufacturing and value creation. For the surveillance industry, this creates an important opportunity to accelerate organized deployment and deliver safer, smarter communities across the country.”

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“The recent GST reform is a decisive move toward simplifying and streamlining the tax structure for the electronics industry. By consolidating the tax slabs into a clear and predictable two-tier system, it reduces compliance complexities and fosters a more transparent business environment. This reform is set to benefit manufacturers, retailers, and consumers by lowering costs across the supply chain, encouraging competitive pricing, and stimulating demand for a wide range of electronic goods. Moreover, it supports the government’s vision to enhance local manufacturing and innovation, providing a strong foundation for sustainable growth in the sector. Notably, the reduction of GST rates on products such as monitors and projectors further eases costs for businesses and educational institutions, promoting wider adoption of digital technology solutions across India.”

Mr. Kapal Pansari – Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited

“We welcome the Government’s strategic revision of GST rates aimed at providing relief to both citizens and industries. This is a progressive step towards stimulating economic growth. The revision in GST rates is poised to boost consumption by enhancing the purchasing power of consumers. For businesses, the revised rates will help streamline operations, make goods and services more accessible, generate revenue, and ultimately support the economy. This move reflects the Government’s strong commitment to boosting economic growth, and we are optimistic about the positive ripple effects it will have across industries.”

Mr. Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic

“The GST 2.0 reforms will significantly transform the corporate commute ecosystem in which Routematic operates. By reducing GST on commercial vehicles from 28% to 18%, more driver-partners will find it viable to purchase ICE vehicles at lower EMIs boosting their earnings and livelihood security. For Routematic, this directly translates into a larger and more reliable supply pool of vehicles, enabling us to offer corporates more affordable and scalable commute programs. At the same time, retaining the 5% GST rate on electric vehicles ensures that EV leasing remains attractive for India’s sustainability goals. However, for EV adoption to truly accelerate, these tax incentives must be complemented by rapid expansion of charging infrastructure.”

Mr. Amin Habibi, Co-Founder and COO, VergeCloud

“At VergeCloud, we believe rationalizing GST for digital infrastructure will not only accelerate innovation but also strengthen India’s position as a global hub for sovereign technology. Lowering the burden on cloud and CDN services can directly reduce the cost of doing business for startups, MSMEs, and enterprises that depend on reliable digital infrastructure. A fair GST framework would also encourage more foreign investment in India’s data economy, promote local R&D, and align with the government’s vision of Digital India.”

