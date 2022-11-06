Growth Continues in the Third Quarter of 2022 for Top-Tier North American Distributors

- Advertisement - -

Total revenues reported in the North America Distribution T racker (NADT) grew 9.3% year over year to $21 billion in the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22). Of the 14 product groups covered in the NADT, only peripherals and accessories declined meaningfully with revenue down 8.2% year over year. Audio/Video (AV), storage, and imaging were essentially flat year over year while sales in the remaining ten categories saw healthy increases with the largest gain of 55% in consumer electronics.

Ruth Flynn, research vice president, IDC Tracker & Data Products

“The strong growth across product categories shows the resiliency of tier 1 IT distributors in the face of economic headwinds and generally slower markets,” said Ruth Flynn, research vice president, IDC Tracker & Data Products. “IT vendors are leveraging the reach and efficiency of their distributor partners as commercial buyers in particular continue to prioritize IT investments.”

Personal computing is continuing its post pandemic stabilization with a sustained push from notebook sales, which grew 9.3% year over year. Additional momentum came from a year-over-year revenue increase of 7.3% in desktop sales.

Network infrastructure started showing signs of movement after a slow first half. This translated to $2 billion in sales in 3Q22 and 9.1% annual growth. The key products driving sales in this market were Ethernet switches with an upswing of 10.7% year over year and enterprise class WLAN devices with 34.9% annual growth.

Software product group sales grew 8.4% overall compared to the same quarter in 2021 and many of the largest software categories saw double-digit growth. Storage software grew 11.4% but gave up the top spot to security software, which grew 13.4%. The strong sales in the security software space are primarily attributed to Palo Alto Networks with 34.8% share of the category and 66.4% year-over-year growth.

