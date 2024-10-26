Growing Demand for PC, Gaming and Commercial Displays Driving The Displays Market in India to New Levels

- Advertisement -

India Display Market size is forecast to reach $18.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027. Significant adoption of signage and interactive displays by various industry verticals, including healthcare, education, sports and entertainment for the purpose of branding, advertisement and broadcasting has influenced the Indian Display market positively. The successful adoption of digitalization, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), across various industries in India, promotes substantial adoption of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) and Light Emitting Diode (LED) displays and replacement of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and Cathode Ray Tube Displays in various applications.

Highlights

• A surge in demand for consumer electronics such as PCs, commercial displays and other electronic devices, along with growing penetration of Internet are estimated to influence the adoption of varied display technologies.

• Many leading companies such as are focusing on extensive R&D activities in order to offer exemplary display solutions, which offer immersive visual experience to stay competitive in the market. The brands are coming up with multi-touch displays, stretchable displays and 2D and 3D solutions.

• The enhanced domestic manufacturing of laptops and tablets is anticipated to drive the India Displays Market in laptops and tablets product segment significantly by 2027.

India Display Market Segmentation:

India Display Market Segment Analysis – By Panel Size Market for large displays is estimated to be $1.96 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.73% during forecast period 2022-2027. High adoption of digital signage as well as interactive displays by end users from the commercial sector and rising demand for 4K and 8K high-resolution commercial-grade large panel displays from healthcare, sports & entertainment and education industry are the key factors that driving the market of large displays. Huge growth in advertising industry is one factor that indirectly influences the market growth. According to reports, the Indian advertising industry is estimated to be the second fastest growing advertising market in Asia, after China. India is expected to become a manufacturing hub for various consumer electronics solutions during the forecast period owing to increasing investments in this sector which is set to the drive growth of the displays market.

The NCN team interacted with some leading providers of displays in the Indian market and took details about their insights, outlook, productlines, market strategies and future plans, as listed below.

The latest technology trends in the display segment!

Brands to stay in the completion have to incorporate the latest technology and features into their devices such as AI, 3D, and the best audio systems.

Mr. Atul Mehta, Sr. Director and GM, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies, details, “In recent years, technology trends in the PC and display segments have evolved rapidly, largely driven by shifts in consumer behavior. While Alienware has long been a leader in high-performance products for enthusiast gamers, we are now expanding our focus to serve the broader and increasingly diverse gaming community. We are creating products that offer customizable and immersive experiences for all types of gamers. By integrating Quantum Dot technology into the latest QD-OLED models, we are offering users a deeply immersive gaming and entertainment experience. Looking ahead, we are determined to continue driving innovation, incorporating the most advanced technologies into our products.”

“For the display segment, our main focus will be USB Type C monitors. We strongly believe that the product range, high speed data transfers and technology that ensures efficient working environment are game-changers in the market. Additionally, since it’s a single cable used for all our monitor needs, the feature makes the monitors light weight, easy to carry by reducing bulkiness and adds that extra style factor to the set-up. With over 60W power, you can charge your device directly from your monitor thus avoiding a separate charger to be carried. Type C further combines HDMI, VGA and Display port into one, reducing cable clutter. One can simply plug and play and enjoy lightning speed transfer for all their needs,” briefs Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director, Sales & Marketing, ViewSonic Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Co-Founder & Director, Zebronics India Pvt Ltd, says, “The consumer display segment has gone through a big transformation in terms of connectivity since most content is now available through streaming. Most of Zebronics’ devices come with smart features and tons of streaming & connectivity options. Today, the average display size is getting bigger in all segments, combined with higher resolution panels and fast response times. Our displays respond fast, are very accurate in color reproduction, much brighter and come with HDR support. All these factors deliver a better and immersive experience to the users.”

“The latest technology trends in the display segment include advancements in 3D visualization, improved audio integration, and enhanced user experiences. Acer is addressing these trends with the Predator SpatialLabs View 27, which is optimized for 3D gaming to ensure vivid experience, features dual 2.5W speakers powered by AI-driven acoustic precision, creating a dynamic virtual headset experience that adapts to the user’s movements, bringing gaming even closer to lifelike reality. By focusing on innovative models that cater to the evolving needs of gamers, we are committed to enhancing the overall gaming,” comments Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India Pvt Ltd,

Mr. Ashish M Khokale, Marketing & PR Manager, Dept – CND & GNP, MSI India, asserts, “QD-OLED Technology: MSI has embraced QD-OLED technology, which offers better color accuracy, higher contrast ratios, and faster response times compared to traditional OLEDs. AI Integration: MSI introduced the world’s first AI gaming monitor, the MEG 321URX QD-OLED, which uses AI to enhance gaming experiences by detecting enemy positions and highlighting them on screen. High Refresh Rates and Resolutions: MSI continues to push the boundaries with monitors offering up to 360Hz refresh rates and resolutions up to 4K, catering to the demands of both gamers and professionals.”

The display portfolios brands

The brands that have a wider portfolio in each segments is likely to have leverage while impressing upon and attracting customers.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya of ViewSonic India elaborates, “Currently, ViewSonic India has a total of seven different series. TD Series: With compact form factor and clean design for easy integration, ViewSonic’s touchscreen monitors are well-suited for point-of-sale, point-of-information, signage, and hospitality applications. Additionally, the monitors offer USB Type C connectivity, 10-point touch in 16-, 22-, 24- and 27-inch categories. XG Series: Our Elite series of gaming monitors is the best in class for the professional gamers especially those who are into Esports gaming. The series offers a range of 144 to 240Hz of refresh rate to reduce any lag while gaming. One of our monitors XG2432 comes with Blur Buster 2.0 certification. VX Series: This is our crossover/entertainment series where the key features are a unique combination of style, performance, high refresh rate, and frameless design. The monitors can be used for multimedia consumption. VG Series: Our award-winning office monitors satisfy user needs from the detail-oriented jobs to the executive office. These 16-, 24- and 27-inch monitors come with TCO certification, ergonomics to utilise less space in office, video conferencing monitors and lot more. VP Series: The high-quality series loaded with amazing features; the ColorPro VP series is for the people who love to explore their creativity. The monitor range offers displays with Panton and 2K Pantone validations, Delta E<2 colour accuracy, 100% sRGB with Rec.709 color coverage, USB Type C connectivity, daisy chain and much more. VA Series: Affordable range of monitors for work and home needs and come with dual built-in speakers, VA/IPS panel with our patented SuperClear IPS display to enhance viewing experience from 178-degree angle, frameless design, higher refresh rate, adaptive sync technology, sRGB more than 102% and ECO mode & view mode. Portable Series: The range offers a variety of 16-inch monitors with USB Type C connectivity and 10-point touch displays designed specifically for those who like to keep creating and working while on the move.”

“At Acer, we offer a wide range of displays for home, education, corporate, and commercial markets. Our educational monitors, made with up to 85% post-consumer recycled materials, feature Eyesafe certification and BlueLightShield Pro to minimize eye-strain. Our corporate displays provide 4K resolution, built-in speakers, and multiple connectivity options for enhanced productivity. Our education-focused projectors include short-throw models with adjustable webcams supporting Windows Hello for seamless online meetings. For gaming, the Predator series delivers flicker-free visuals and blue light reduction via customizable filters. Across all segments, we prioritize user comfort, sustainability, and top-tier visual performance,” reveals Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India.

“We offer an extensive range of products across various display categories, including televisions, monitors, and projectors. In the Smart TV segment, we provide models ranging from 32” to 55”, equipped with advanced features such as 4K resolution, Dolby Audio, and magic remote functionality. Our newly launched high-end monitors have been very well received in the market. These monitors, available in sizes up to 49”, boast features like ultrawide curved displays, fast response times, high resolutions, and high refresh rates. Additionally, include our exclusive Zebronics gaming feature, ZGameAid, designed to enhance the gaming experience,” briefs Mr. Rajesh Doshi of Zebronics.

Mr. Ashish M Khokale of MSI India briefs, “MSI offers a diverse range of monitors catering to various segments. Gaming Monitors: These include the MEG, MPG, MAG, and G Series, designed for different levels of gamers. Key features include high refresh rates (up to 360Hz), low input lag, QD-OLED panels for superior color accuracy, and curved screens for immersive experiences. The display sizes range from 24- to 49-inch. Professional Monitors: The Modern and PRO series are tailored for professionals and commercial users respectively, offering up to 4K resolution, accurate color reproduction and ergonomic designs. These monitors are ideal for content creators, designers, and business professionals. The display sizes range from 22- to 34-inch.”

What display brands recently launched

In this section let us focus our attention on what displays different brands have launched recently and their outstanding features.

“Our most recent launch of display monitors includes two groundbreaking Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitors: the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) and the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF). These models present superior qualities of OLED and Quantum Dot technology to give enhanced color accuracy, contrast, and exceptional visual experience. The Alienware 32 is the world’s first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor featuring Dolby Vision HDR, providing gamers with exceptional visual clarity and dynamic color contrast. Meanwhile, the Alienware 27 is the first 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, offering ultra-smooth motion for fast-paced gaming. These monitors are designed to cater to the high-performance needs of competitive gamers, delivering a superior viewing experience and a tactical advantage in gameplay. The Alienware AW3225QF is a 4K curved QD-OLED display that combines infinite contrast, true blacks, and peak brightness of up to 1000 nits to reduce reflections and enhance peripheral vision. With a rapid 240Hz native refresh rate and an impressive 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, this monitor is designed for high-performance gaming. Equipped with Dolby Vision HDR technology, it delivers breathtakingly realistic visuals, featuring exceptional brightness, enhanced contrast, richer colors, and sharper details. Additionally, the AW3225QF is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and VESA AdaptiveSync certified, ensuring smooth gameplay even in the most demanding scenarios. The AW2725DF boasts a cutting-edge 360Hz native refresh rate on its 27-inch OLED display, delivering a truly immersive experience. With a 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA AdaptiveSync, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 technologies, it ensures precise color accuracy and smooth, artifact-free performance at any frame rate,” elaborates Mr. Atul Mehta of Dell Technologies.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya of ViewSonic India shares, “We recently launched our new range of USB Type C monitor VA2409-MHU. Using the Type C monitor is one of the most efficient ways to declutter one’s work station. The USB Type C allows high speed data transfer, faster charging capabilities, and helps to save space while reducing the hassle of multiple cables. Furthermore, the feature adds that extra style factor to your display, makes the monitor lightweight as well as easy to carry by reducing bulkiness.”

Mr. Rajesh Doshi of Zebronics India reveals, “Recently, we have launched a 49” Ultrawide curved display with many industry leading features. It comes with 32:9 aspect ratio offering an unparalleled immersive viewing experience. Equipped with DQHD resolution (5120×1440), Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functionalities, and a lightning-fast 120Hz refresh rate with 1 ms MPRT, this monitor is a powerhouse for productivity and gaming and comes with a type-C, 65 W PD charger and delivers stunning, true-to-life colors with 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 coverage. This display is targeted towards gamers for a greater sense of immersion. It’s also used by content creators due to extra horizontal real estate, which makes it very easy to multitask.”

Mr. Ashish M Khokale of MSI India comments, “MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED: It boasts a 3440×1440 (UWQHD) 1800R curved QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and rapid 0.03ms (GtG) response time. VESA certification for ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 ensures exceptionally vivid images and mitigates motion blur. MAG 341CQP QD-OLED: It boasts a 3440×1440 UWQHD 1800R curved next-gen QD-OLED panel, 175Hz refresh rate, and rapid 0.03ms (GtG) response time. VESA certification for ClearMR 9000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 ensures exceptionally vivid images and mitigates motion blur. MAG 321UPX QD-OLED: It boasts a 3840×2160 (UHD) next-gen QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and rapid 0.03ms (GtG) response time. VESA certification for ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 ensures exceptionally vivid images and mitigates motion blur. MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2: It boasts a 2560×1440 (WQHD) next-gen QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and rapid 0.03ms (GtG) response time. VESA certification for ClearMR 13000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 ensures exceptionally vivid images and mitigates motion blur. All these monitors are designed to provide vibrant colors, high contrast, and smooth performance, making them suitable for gaming, content creation, and professional use. These monitors target high-end gamers and professionals who demand the best in display technology.”

Supply channel structures and the way brands educate and motivate partners

The width and length of the supply channel, its reach and how a brand educates and motivates its partners play and important part in a brand’s success.

“ViewSonic caters to customers across categories with a very wide range of customer-centric product portfolio. We are the only brand to offer 3+2 years warranty and assist partners with the high number of demo units. All these factors help our distributors and dealers present our products confidently to users and close the orders efficiently. ViewSonic focuses on constructively implementing feedback and suggestions to ensure the best solutions for our customers through our partners,” shares Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya of ViewSonic India.

Mr. Rajesh Doshi of Zebronics India details, “Zebronics has 25+ sales offices across the country. Our dynamic and highly skilled sales team excels in ensuring that our partners are fully informed about new product launches, product features and updates, through our comprehensive communication system. We are very fortunate to have an exceptional set of partners in all the markets who have been working with us for decades.”

“MSI employs a multi-tiered supply channel structure with national distributors, stockists and retail partners. To educate and motivate partners, MSI offers – Regular training sessions on new products and technologies through offline and online activations; Performance-based incentives and rewards for top-performing partners; and Support through online and offline marketing activities and co-branded marketing campaigns and promotional materials,” reveals Mr. Ashish M Khokale of MSI India.

Target segments of brands

Different brands tend to focus on certain segments like PCs, gaming, commercial and so on, and some brands aim to cover nearly all the segments depending on their marketing and product policy.0

“ViewSonic aims to provide displays with the latest of technology and features through a wide range of product portfolio that meets the needs of all types of consumers across categories including students, offices, corporates, gamers (beginners, professionals and casual), designers, video editors, photographers, content creators, digital artists and more. You name the segment and we have a display solution. We also provide touchscreen monitors for the retail requirements with POS facility,” briefs Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya of ViewSonic India.

Mr. Ashish M Khokale of MSI India reveals, “The demand for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming monitors is growing rapidly. MSI is capitalizing on this by continuously launching new models with advanced features like QD-OLED panels and AI enhancements. There is also a growing demand for high-quality monitors in professional settings. MSI’s Modern and PRO series cater to this market with features like 4K resolution and ergonomic designs. MSI acknowledges that LCD technology remains the mainstream choice for many consumers. MSI continues to innovate within the LCD space, ensuring that all users have access to high-quality displays.”

USPs of display brands

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of each brand is its identity. In this section let us understand the USPs of each brand.

“Providing the widest range of best of visual solutions with top quality for every category is our USP. We aim to maintain our product leadership through our campaign titled – See the Difference. We have the widest range of monitor product portfolio in India and we are one of the few brands that provide 3+2 years warranty. Additionally, our own technology SuperClear monitor allows clear and good contrast of colors from 178° all around the display unit, whether you are looking at the screen from above, below, the front, or the side. This has gained a great traction with our customers,” asserts Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya of ViewSonic India.

Mr. Ashish M Khokale of MSI India says, “In the past year, MSI has strengthened its position in the display market by focusing on innovation and quality. MSI’s key USPs include the adoption of advanced display technologies such as QD-OLED and AI technologies; and diverse product range catering to gamers, professionals and commercial users. MSI has a significant market share in the gaming monitor segment. Thanks to our high-performance products, we will continue to increase our share in both the gaming and commercial segments.”

How the brands fared in the DISPLAY segment in India in the last one year

Mr. Rajesh Doshi of Zebronics India briefs, “We have done very well in the last one year especially in monitors and projectors space launching a lot of new products that were well accepted. Our USP has always been bringing premium products to the masses. We have launched high end gaming monitors in the market at affordable price-points compared to similar products available in the market.”

“In the last one year, ViewSonic focused on expansion and building a strong channel network and was able to increase its tier 3 reach by 400% and make our monitors available to a much wider audience. To ensure efficient delivery and availability of our products, we also successfully set up a robust distribution network in the country by appointing RIDs (Regional Importer and Distributors) across India,” shares Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya of ViewSonic.

Partner education and motivation

“Our supply channel includes 632 Dell Exclusive Stores, 3 major Large Format Retail outlets, and over 5,000 Multi-Brand Outlets, spanning across 400 cities in India. Dell Exclusive Stores offer an immersive offline experience for all the visitors. To educate and motivate our partners, we have a comprehensive training program for our 1300+ Instore Sales Promoters (ISPs). Weekly training sessions focus on soft skills, upselling, cross-selling techniques, and role-playing. Our ISPs are equipped with in-depth product knowledge, enabling them to serve as trusted advisors. We continuously refine this process through a customer feedback loop, both online and offline, which helps to improve website experience, product quality, pricing, offers, and financing options,” details Mr. Atul Mehta of Dell Technologies.

Festive season schemes for customers and partners

“This festive season, we have a variety of innovative special pricing schemes for partners across product categories including displays, laptops, etc to help them increase sales during this peak shopping period. We have signed up Ms. Jhanvi Kapoor as our Brand Ambassador to enhance our visibility. Our partners are fully stocked and equipped to fulfill customer requests and capitalize on the festive shopping surge,” clarifies Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India.

Mr. Rajesh Doshi of Zebronics India briefs, “We have implemented a variety of festive schemes nationwide. Given the diversity across India’s regions, we have tailored these schemes to suit the unique preferences and needs of each area, ensuring they resonate better with local audiences.”

“For the upcoming festive season, MSI has attractive discounts on popular models and bundle offers on gaming accessories or digital wallet codes. Our end user promotions, designed to attract and reward end users, drive the sell-thru of our partners. We have incentives for partners who achieve sales targets during the season or quarter,” clarifies Mr. Ashish M Khokale of MSI India.

Future plans

“Our upcoming gaming monitors will feature high refresh rates to elevate the experience, and we are also introducing models that deliver 100% color accuracy, ideal for professionals and creators. Additionally, many of our new models will be equipped with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology to ensure a smoother visual experience for gamers. Our goal over the next two years is to expand our offerings in both the gaming and professional segments. Apart from Displays, we have Altos IFP and Acerpure TV which will help our partners to expand their reach,” explains Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani of Acer India.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya of ViewSonic India briefs, “Our OLED series monitors offer amazing features in the touchscreen segment. ViewSonic aims to be among the Top 3 especially monitors segment in India. We want to offer products that add value to the workspace and address all the customer needs and concerns.”

“Our goal is to become a leader in the display segment within the next two years. To achieve this ambitious vision, we are committed to continuously introducing the latest and most innovative technologies to the market. Besides displays, we will also launch a slew of cutting-edge projectors and smart TVs in coming months,” shares Mr. Rajesh Doshi of Zebronics India.

Mr. Ashish M Khokale of MSI India reveals, “In the next 6 months, MSI plans to launch new QD-OLED and gaming monitor models in India expanding the range with more sizes and features. MSI’s mid-to-high-end e-sports displays are witnessing significant growth, as more gamers seek our top-tier displays for competitive play. We will launch new models in the Modern and PRO series with enhanced features for content creators and business users covering various display sizes. All our professional and commercial monitors will be having 100 Hz refresh rate as a standard. In the next two years, MSI aims to lead in gaming monitors space strengthening our position as a leader in the market. We will strive to increase our market share in the professional and commercial segments by introducing innovative products.”

In a nutshell

Growing demand for the consumer electronics like TVs, laptops, mobiles, rising disposal income, and consumers’ attraction towards IoT devices are driving the growth of the Indian display market. The advancements in 3D visualization, improved audio integration, touch-screen technology, AI features, etc are expected to dominate future trends in the Indian displays market.

