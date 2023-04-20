GROW with SAP Brings Proven Cloud ERP Benefits to Midsize Customers in India

- Advertisement - -

At SAP Now, an event attended by 2000 delegates, SAP SE announced GROW with SAP, a new offering to help midsize customers in India adopt cloud ERP that enables speed, predictability, and continuous innovation. The GROW with SAP offering also brings together SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, with accelerated adoption services, a global community of experts and free learning resources, helping customers go live in few weeks.

GROW with SAP also includes SAP Business Technology Platform, so customers can define their own processes in a cloud-native way using SAP Build. With SAP Build solutions, business users can create enterprise apps, automate processes, and design business sites without writing code, an important asset for those closest to the business who can create the solutions they need.

As India accelerates its journey to become the world’s third largest economy, midsize companies are a critical enabler of the country’s digital transformation that serves everyone by generating employment and contributing to the GDP.

“Cloud technology is revolutionizing ERP. Midsized companies today are looking for a reliable technology platform that’ll help them scale,” said Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “With 80% of SAP’s customers in India coming from midsize organizations, we have a long history of understanding their requirements. GROW with SAP is our commitment to deliver an offering tailored for this market segment, empowering them with agility and predictability, to help drive business results.”

Addressing India Inc, at SAP Now, Rajeev Chandrashekar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, stated, “Today, India has emerged as a pre-eminent nation in using technology to transform citizen’s lives, democracy and governance. Our early investments in digital public infrastructure and our ease of doing business policies have empowered our startup and innovation ecosystem, catalyzing India’s Techade goals. In the coming years, you will also see India as an important player in the electronics and semiconductor GVCs as well as realize our sustainability vision in the years to come.”

GROW with SAP customers get the same best practices powering the world’s industry leaders, while benefiting from rapid deployment and frictionless updates.

Commenting at the launch of GROW with SAP, Abhishek Singhvi, Managing Director, of Rajasthan Barytes Limited, a leading Indian producer of industrial minerals, stated, “As a growth-oriented organization, we seek to streamline business processes, including handling complex data environments, financial reporting, production, and inventory planning. SAP’s S/4 HANA Public Cloud, with built-in best industry practices provides us with a single integrated platform that enables organization-wide visibility for both our internal and external stakeholders, transforming us into an intelligent, sustainable tech-led enterprise.”

IDC research shows that many midsize businesses find themselves growing rapidly and need their technology to grow with their business as they encounter the same issues related to global complexity as larger enterprise businesses.

“With GROW with SAP, SAP recognized they need to better fit the business and technology requirements of midsize companies looking for a cloud ERP solution,” IDC enterprise software group vice president Mickey North Rizza said. “This offering reengages the market with a refreshingly new opportunity to unlock the proven strength of SAP’s longtime understanding and leadership in the ERP space in the cloud.”

