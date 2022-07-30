“Ground Zero” Conference on Cyber Security at Haryana

- Advertisement - -

Shri Indresh Kumar, Chief Patron Forum for Awareness of National Security and Member, National Executive, R.S.S. addressed the press conference on Cyber ​​Security at Haryana Bhawan on 29.07.2022. Mr. Alok Vijayant apprised the media about the specifics of cyber, FANS Organization General Secretary, Hon’ble Golok Bihari Rai Ji announced to hold a conference named “Ground Zero” on August 05-06 at Ambedkar International Center. He has told that two days conference on technical and non-technical subjects will continue at Ambedkar International Center.

The domain of Cyber has emerged as the fifth domain of warfare with almost absolute asymmetrical nature. While it has made our lives easier and created a global village connected together with frames of optical fiber enabling communication across the world with lightening speeds, it has off late become the playing ground for state and non-state criminal activities. The vices of the physical world are now appearing in the cyber space with much more sophistication and have become a pain point in implementation of policies and procedures for the global good.

The absolute asymmetric nature of the domain, non-attributability, being devoid of geographical boundaries and lack of dependence on supply chain renders the domain a very potent and lethal weapon which is double edged.

India while celebrating its 75th year of Independence, we pledge together to establish a resilient, robust and efficient National Cyber Eco System. Information being the key to the cyber eco system needs to be understood in the context of its usage, ownership and availability. Data Sovereignty and data ownership is the underlying thought process for global Information Dominance.

We have seen Cyber Attacks in the past and continues to be surfacing off and on. Despite having the largest young and Intelligent IT force in the world, we still lack a resolve to become a global power in IT. “GROUNDZERO Summit” is our resolve in this direction to create awareness among our netizens to collaborate, cooperate and share knowledge in order to create a RING OF FIRE that can burn any external threats before it can touch our motherland in any ways.

We are the Ground of ZERO and need to realize the contribution of our fore fathers in the growth of this domain. GROUND ZERO summit was conceptualized to integrate the IT Human resources together and celebrate every year a MAHOTSAV with a resolve to become a global power.

National Security being the paramount goal bases itself on the tripod of a welfare state, deterrent systems and trusted governance. Cyber domain has all the attributes to constructively engage in ensuring the goal but at the same time has tremendous capability to disrupt and disengage processes. The weapons of Cyber Domain are available in the wild and can be used without making any sound and therefore poses a greater challenge to Nation States and their diplomatic alliances.

We, as a nation should therefore be aware, alert and active wile dealing with the domain of cyber. On 5th and 6th of August 2022 we would gather at Dr Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi to witness the galaxy of Cyber Security Professionals, Decision Makers, Defence Professionals, Corporates and budding young netizens to celebrate CYBER MAHOTSAV and pledge to come together to make a RESILIENT and RESURGENT DIGITAL INDIA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.