Green is the New Black – Razer Unveils the Esports Green Collection

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, has unveiled the Esports Green Collection, a bold new colorway across its elite competitive peripherals.

These products, favored by top esports athletes across titles such as VALORANT, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Call of Duty, Street Fighter, and more – are now available in Razer’s signature green, reinforcing their status as the gear of champions.

Built for Performance. Designed to Stand Out.

This launch celebrates Razer’s iconic 802C green, the official Pantone color code that defines the brand’s signature hue. Recognized instantly across the gaming world, 802C is synonymous with Razer’s identity and its enduring legacy in professional esports. The Esports Green Collection marks a new chapter in the brand’s commitment to competitive excellence, the spirit of champions, and the unity of a global community driven by performance.

Mr. Jeffrey Chau, Global Director of Esports at Razer

“Our collaboration with pro players isn’t just about endorsement—it’s about co-creation,” said Mr. Jeffrey Chau, Global Director of Esports at Razer. “Every piece of gear in the Esports Green Collection has been shaped by the insights of world-class esports athletes who live and breathe competition. Their feedback fuels our innovation, helping us engineer gear that empowers players to perform at their peak and win championships.”

Achieving consistent vibrancy of 802C green across a wide range of materials was a complex design challenge. Metals, plastics, and textiles each absorb and reflect color differently, requiring extensive iteration to ensure Esports Green appears bold, unified, and instantly recognizable, regardless of the surface.

This level of consistency is more than aesthetic – it is central to Razer’s brand identity. A unified visual language reinforces recognition, deepens emotional connection with the community, and ensures that every piece of gear reflects Razer’s competitive legacy.

The Esports Green Collection brings together Razer’s most trusted competitive gear in a unified, unmistakable finish. It stands as a symbol of performance, legacy, and the relentless pursuit of excellence shared by champions worldwide.

The Esports Green Collection

· Viper V3 Pro Esports Green Edition

The #1 mouse used by esports athletes since December 2024, according to ProSettings.net. Designed for elite performance and built for champions like Faker, five-time League of Legends World Champion. Praised for its 54g ultra-lightweight build, HyperPolling 8000 Hz, and Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen- 2.

· DeathAdder V4 Pro Esports Green Edition

The #1 ergonomic mouse used by CS2 professionals, according to ProSettings.net. Developed in collaboration with NiKo, the most dominant rifler in CS2, the DeathAdder V4 Pro is designed for enhanced ergonomics and tracking precision in high-level competitive play.

· Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless 8KHz Esports Green Edition

Trusted by shooter game professionals and lauded for its versatility and premium build, featuring Trigger Mode, ultra-responsive actuation for true 0.1mm precision, and HyperPolling 8000 Hz for industry-leading analog performance.

· BlackShark V3 Pro Esports Green Edition (PC)

An evolution of the #1 headset used by esports athletes, according to ProSettings.net. The BlackShark V3 Pro features Hybrid ANC for absolute focus, industry-leading latency as low as 10ms, and precise sound for a strategic edge in competitive play.

· BlackShark V3 Pro Esports Green Edition (Xbox)

Optimized for console competition with immersive sound and noise isolation to give esports athletes the edge in clutch moments.

· Wolverine V3 Pro Esports Green Edition (PC/Xbox)

Built for high-level esports with mouse-click switches and Hall Effect thumbsticks for precision and durability.

· Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC Esports Green Edition (PC)

Designed for PC players seeking 8K Hz polling and ultra-low latency for fast- paced competitive gameplay.

· Raiju V3 Pro Esports Green Edition (PS)

Equipped with Razer’s ultra-precise TMR (Tension Magnetic Resistance) thumbsticks, hair trigger modes, and customizable profiles for PlayStation esports athletes.

· Kitsune Esports Green Edition

Best-in-class fighting game controller adopted by top Street Fighter and Tekken professionals for its leverless design, optical switches, and tournament-grade precision.

Recognized not only by esports athletes but also by leading voices in gaming and tech, the Esports Green Collection has earned praise for its responsiveness, build quality, and performance consistency. This acclaim reinforces Razer’s reputation for delivering gear that meets the expectations of both professionals and enthusiasts. The Esports Green Collection signals the next phase in Razer’s competitive journey. As esports continues to grow and evolve, Razer remains focused on empowering the next generation of players with gear that reflects their ambition, identity, and drive to win. Fans can now compete in Esports Green, just like their favorite athletes.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Razer

