Greatify to Showcase Cutting-Edge AI-Powered EdTech Solutions at DIDAC India 2024

Greatify, a leader in next-generation educational technology solutions, is excited to announce its participation in DIDAC India 2024, Asia’s largest and most comprehensive education event. The event is taking place from September 18 to 20, 2024, at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre in New Delhi. Greatify is providing an immersive, hands-on experience with its full suite of cutting-edge technology and offerings at Stall No. C1.

At the event, Greatify is showcasing its recently launched innovative modules: ManageX, LearnX, ExamX, and PlaceX. These modules represent the forefront of educational technology, designed to streamline administrative operations, enhance learning experiences, and offer comprehensive digital assessments and evaluations. Each module has been crafted in order to find solutions to the problems common in schools and colleges, such as enhancement of the administrative efficiency and the quality of the education, the elimination of redundancies in examinations as well as improvement of the employment market for graduates.

Mr.Dinesh Kumar Poobalan, Founder and CEO, Greatify

Mr.Dinesh Kumar Poobalan, Founder and CEO, Greatify said, “Participating in DIDAC India 2024 is a significant opportunity for Greatify to demonstrate our commitment to advancing educational technology. We are particularly excited to showcase ExamX, our innovative digital assessment module that leverages AI to enhance evaluation processes. Our goal is to empower educational institutions with cutting-edge tools that not only streamline operations but also drive better learning outcomes. We look forward to engaging with educators, administrators, and industry professionals to explore how our solutions can contribute to the future of education.”

ExamX, the New Generation of Assessment – It’s Considered a Game Changer

The major standout within Greatify’s presentation will be the ExamX, the digital examination and evaluation module which is setting new benchmarks in the education system. With the use of ExamX, institutions can enhance their examination processes assuring correctness, equity and efficiency. This module is built to cater for diverse assessment forms making it possible for institutions to embrace new ways of work without compromising on the standards.

The Use Of Artificial Intelligence To Create Effective Educational Technology

All the four modules of Greatify is powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabling institutions to deploy the unique technology for optimal results. These AI capabilities also provide process control and management, analytics and insight, and supported or fully supported educators and administrators in effective decision making. The application of AI ensures that the solutions are effective and meet the current challenges in education.

Greatify is excited to invite educators, administrators, and industry leaders to experience its AI-powered solutions which can transform educational practices. This year’s DIDAC event is expected to be a convergence of the brightest minds in education, and Greatify is proud to be at the forefront, offering solutions that are both innovative and impactful.

