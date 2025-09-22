Grab the Best Deals on WD HDDs during Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025

- Advertisement -

With Diwali around the corner, the festive shopping season is here—and so are the year’s biggest deals! As Amazon’s Great Indian Festival (from Sept 23, with Prime early access on Sept 22) and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days (from Sept 23) kick off, Western Digital is offering up to 45% off on its range of portable HDDs.

Whether you’re looking to back up important files or preserve personal memories, now’s the perfect time to grab the best deals. Here’s a quick guide to the must-see offers!

Product AMAZON FLIPKART DIWALI SRP DISCOUNT PERCENTAGE WD My Passport Ultra 6TB Blue Link Link 16149 42% WD Elements EE Portable 5TB Black Link Link 10999 19% WD My Passport Avengers 5TB Black Link Link 12349 39% WD My Passport Avengers 5TB Blue Link Link 12349 39% WD My Passport Avengers 6TB Black Link Link 15149 44% WD My Passport Black Avenger 4TB Link Link 11099 36% WD My Passport 2TB Grey- Portable Hard Drive, Works with USB-C Link Link 7249 42% WD My Passport 2TB Black Link Link 6999 17% WD My Passport 2TB Blue Link Link 6999 17% WD Elements EE Portable 6TB Black Link Link 14999 45%

WD My Passport

The WD My Passport family provides reliable portable storage with robust features like built-in password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Whether you prefer the classic model, the sleek Ultra with USB-C or the Avengers 6TB Limited Edition, each drive combines security, dependability and a touch of personal style. With options up to 6TB in capacity, automatic backup software, and cross-platform compatibility, My Passport is perfect for everything from daily backups to professional workflows.

WD Elements

The WD Elements™ Portable Hard Drive offers up to 6TB storage, giving you ample space to store all your essential data like photos, videos, music, and more. Built for daily use, it’s compact and lightweight, with USB 3.0 connectivity for quick, plug-and-play performance. Ready to use straight out of the box for Windows® systems, this hard drive makes data backup and transfer effortless and convenient.

