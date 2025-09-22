Monday, September 22, 2025
Grab the Best Deals on WD HDDs during Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025

With Diwali around the corner, the festive shopping season is here—and so are the year’s biggest deals! As Amazon’s Great Indian Festival (from Sept 23, with Prime early access on Sept 22) and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days (from Sept 23) kick off, Western Digital is offering up to 45% off on its range of portable HDDs.

Whether you’re looking to back up important files or preserve personal memories, now’s the perfect time to grab the best deals. Here’s a quick guide to the must-see offers!

ProductAMAZONFLIPKARTDIWALI SRPDISCOUNT PERCENTAGE
WD My Passport Ultra 6TB BlueLinkLink1614942%
WD Elements EE Portable 5TB BlackLinkLink1099919%
WD My Passport Avengers 5TB BlackLinkLink1234939%
WD My Passport Avengers 5TB BlueLinkLink1234939%
WD My Passport Avengers 6TB BlackLinkLink1514944%
WD My Passport Black Avenger 4TBLinkLink1109936%
WD My Passport 2TB Grey- Portable Hard Drive, Works with USB-CLinkLink724942%
WD My Passport 2TB BlackLinkLink699917%
WD My Passport 2TB BlueLinkLink699917%
WD Elements EE Portable 6TB BlackLinkLink1499945%

WD My Passport

The WD My Passport family provides reliable portable storage with robust features like built-in password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Whether you prefer the classic model, the sleek Ultra with USB-C or the Avengers 6TB Limited Edition, each drive combines security, dependability and a touch of personal style. With options up to 6TB in capacity, automatic backup software, and cross-platform compatibility, My Passport is perfect for everything from daily backups to professional workflows.

WD Elements

The WD Elements™ Portable Hard Drive offers up to 6TB storage, giving you ample space to store all your essential data like photos, videos, music, and more. Built for daily use, it’s compact and lightweight, with USB 3.0 connectivity for quick, plug-and-play performance. Ready to use straight out of the box for Windows® systems, this hard drive makes data backup and transfer effortless and convenient.

