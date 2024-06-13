GoTo’s India Partner Summit 2024 Celebrates Channel Growth and Collaborative Innovation

- Advertisement -

In a recent milestone event, GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy through its flagship products like GoTo Resolve and Rescue, hosted its India Partner Summit. The event commemorated the company’s remarkable channel growth in 2023-24, in India, where it partnered with over 2,000 new partners out of a global total of 14,000+ partners.

The summit offered highlights of new and upcoming features for GoTo’s solutions. Many of these features, including GoTo Resolve’s self-healing alerts and AI-powered custom-script writing, were heavily influenced by feedback and collaboration with partners. Attendees also gained valuable insights into GoTo Partner Incentives, empathizing with ecosystem challenges, and unveiling the transformative 30-day lead-generation program, designed to drive business growth and foster stronger partnerships.

Ms. Yvette McEnearney, Senior Director of Channel Sales, APAC, GoTo

Reflecting on the summit, Ms. Yvette McEnearney, Senior Director of Channel Sales, APAC, GoTo said, “Fostering open dialogue with our partners is crucial to better serve our customers. Events like these facilitate invaluable connections and efficient collaboration, enabling us to grow together. Given the remarkable growth we’ve witnessed in the past 12 months, we are confident in a promising trajectory ahead, strengthened by robust channel growth into 2024.”

Mr. Mohan Muthuraj, Vice President, India Business, Sonata Software

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Mohan Muthuraj, Vice President, India Business, Sonata Software said, “GoTo has proven to be a reliable partner, particularly during the challenges of remote work during the pandemic. Their longstanding market presence, coupled with their powerful products, was instrumental in navigating those situations. GoTo’s compelling marketing strategies and partner-centric initiatives have drawn us to them. Their approach not only attracted us but also fostered fruitful collaboration, enriching our business relationship over the years.”

Mr. Phanindra Kumar, Founder and Sales Head at F-Grade Global Services

Mr. Phanindra Kumar, Founder and Sales Head at F-Grade Global Services said, “GoTo’s tools have exceptional integration capabilities. They seamlessly connect various applications, offering a comprehensive solution adaptable to multiple scenarios. Witnessing significant deals materialize and witnessing customer satisfaction firsthand reaffirms our confidence in GoTo’s offerings. Moreover, the regular upgrades on GoTo products signifies their commitment to evolve with the changing times and needs of the customers. Such initiatives help us place our trust on the products and the partnership.”

GoTo also announced the regional winners of its 2023 Partner Awards, with Sonata Software emerging as the Top Partner of 2023, Digital Track as Top Deal of 2023, and Techigent as the Top Emerging Partner.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

