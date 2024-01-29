GoTo welcomes Tony Haller as the new Global Head of IT Partner Sales and Strategy

- Advertisement - -

GoTo announced Tony Haller as their new Global Head of IT Partner Sales Strategy. Tony will focus on increasing partner awareness and performance of GoTo’s IT support and management products.

GoTo continues to double down on its investment in the GoTo Partner Network and make key enhancements and hires to support partner’s needs. Tony is the latest addition to the company’s stellar team and his expertise will ramp up the MSP program, boost sales, and drive innovation to support GoTo partner’s IT needs and grow their businesses.

Tony brings decades of technology industry sales expertise to further GoTo’s commitment to supporting and growing the IT partner community around the world, focusing on MSPs and strategic partnerships. In addition to this, GoTo has revamped its traditional Partner Benefits Program (Partner Perks) to be more inclusive and rewarding for the direct and agent partners. Furthermore, GoTo’s investment in marketing and enablement support has made it easier for partners to take advantage of co-marketing activities and earn more payouts.

Mr. Tony Haller, Global Head of IT Partner Sales and Strategy, GoTo said, “I am excited to join GoTo at a time of continued growth of our Partner program. GoTo is committed to providing businesses with affordable and effective IT support and management through their valued partners, and I look forward to bringing my experience and ideas to help evolve the program further.”

Prior to Tony’s new role at GoTo, he held various sales leadership positions at cybersecurity companies, LastPass and Continuum, as well as IT Mindshare and U.S. Cellular.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

