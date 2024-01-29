Monday, January 29, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

GoTo welcomes Tony Haller as the new Global Head of IT Partner Sales and Strategy

By NCN News Network
0
115
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

GoTo announced Tony Haller as their new Global Head of IT Partner Sales Strategy. Tony will focus on increasing partner awareness and performance of GoTo’s IT support and management products.

GoTo continues to double down on its investment in the GoTo Partner Network and make key enhancements and hires to support partner’s needs. Tony is the latest addition to the company’s stellar team and his expertise will ramp up the MSP program, boost sales, and drive innovation to support GoTo partner’s IT needs and grow their businesses.

Tony brings decades of technology industry sales expertise to further GoTo’s commitment to supporting and growing the IT partner community around the world, focusing on MSPs and strategic partnerships. In addition to this, GoTo has revamped its traditional Partner Benefits Program (Partner Perks) to be more inclusive and rewarding for the direct and agent partners. Furthermore, GoTo’s investment in marketing and enablement support has made it easier for partners to take advantage of co-marketing activities and earn more payouts.

Mr. Tony Haller, Global Head of IT Partner Sales and Strategy, GoTo said, “I am excited to join GoTo at a time of continued growth of our Partner program. GoTo is committed to providing businesses with affordable and effective IT support and management through their valued partners, and I look forward to bringing my experience and ideas to help evolve the program further.”

Prior to Tony’s new role at GoTo, he held various sales leadership positions at cybersecurity companies, LastPass and Continuum, as well as IT Mindshare and U.S. Cellular.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429.

Post Views: 132
- Advertisement --
Previous article
Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 2024
Next article
3 Rising Trends in the Future of Work and Collaboration – IceWarp
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative