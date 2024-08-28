GoTo Releases New and Expanded Integrations Across Their IT Solutions Suite

- Advertisement -

GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy, announced a series of new integrations across its IT management and support product portfolio. The latest integrations for GoTo Resolve, LogMeIn Rescue, LogMeIn Central, and Miradore make it easier than ever for IT and support teams to provide remote support and endpoint management from within their existing technology ecosystem – streamlining workflows, resolving problems, and creating happier customers, IT admins, and agents.

Mr. Dave Campbell, Head of Strategy and Growth, IT Solutions Group at GoTo.

“IT and support professionals are constantly struggling with siloed technologies and single-use tools. These tools create needless inefficiencies and inconsistencies, and ultimately lead to further stress for already strained resources,” said Mr. Dave Campbell, Head of Strategy and Growth, IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “We help eliminate those burdens by giving teams the tools they need in the platforms where they’re already operating. That’s why we’ve invested so heavily in our latest round of IT integrations, making our solutions work wherever you do.”

Highlights from GoTo’s newest IT suite integrations include:

Streamlined IT Support with GoTo Resolve

The latest round of integrations for GoTo Resolve make IT support even faster and more efficient. Agents can now start and share support sessions directly within tickets generated in Jira Service Management, ConnectWise Manage, and Freshdesk, as well as Halo’s ITSM and PSA service solutions. GoTo Resolve also automatically populates these tickets with details from the support session, saving valuable time and resources by eliminating manual data entry and the need to toggle through multiple windows.

Enhanced Enterprise Ecosystems with Rescue

Rescue is elevating its library of APIs and integrations further with a new Jira Service Management integration and an enhanced Salesforce integration featuring additional security safeguards. With the latest updates, IT teams can initiate a remote session with just one click, easily share session details with customers in their preferred solution, and automatically capture session data in a ticket or case file for more efficient IT management.

Simplified User Management with Miradore

Miradore Premium+ continues to build out support for identity solution providers with new integrations for Entra ID and Google Workspace. The integrations make it easier to manage device users by automating updates and using group filters for syncing user information across the system. User and device data in Miradore is automatically updated almost instantly, reducing manual work and potential errors. The integrations also help protect user identities and credentials in Miradore and simplify the process of assigning devices to new employees.

Ad-hoc Remote Support with Central

Central now offers a remote support module add-on powered by GoTo Resolve, giving teams a faster and easier way to provide ad-hoc support across desktop and mobile devices. The add-on also introduces a zero-download remote view and more flexible options for users to join support sessions. These key remote support features, combined with Central’s existing capabilities, give IT professionals an enhanced, more powerful solution for both reactive and proactive remote support.

