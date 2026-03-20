GoTo Launches New LogMeIn Partner Network to Accelerate IT Partner and Managed Service Provider Growth

- Advertisement -



GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, announced the launch of its new LogMeIn Partner Network. The Partner Network was created specifically for partners of LogMeIn, part of the GoTo family of products, to maximize success and support resellers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Global System Integrators (GSIs) at every stage of their journey.

The initial launch of the Partner Network focuses on IT resellers and offers new and valuable benefits including:

Industry-leading Solution Portfolio: AI-driven capabilities and new innovations for LogMeIn Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue to provide customers with unmatched endpoint management, remote support, and zero trust security.

AI-driven capabilities and new innovations for LogMeIn Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue to provide customers with unmatched endpoint management, remote support, and zero trust security. Dedicated Expert Support: Exclusive access to partner managers, solutions consultants, partner success teams, and marketing resources to respond quickly to evolving customer needs.

Exclusive access to partner managers, solutions consultants, partner success teams, and marketing resources to respond quickly to evolving customer needs. Comprehensive Training & Enablement: Detailed and fully supported onboarding, certifications, and ongoing sales training to effectively turn partners into experts.

Detailed and fully supported onboarding, certifications, and ongoing sales training to effectively turn partners into experts. Co-Marketing Opportunities: Joint campaigns, marketing funds, and pipeline generation programs enable partners to better drive demand and accelerate growth.

Joint campaigns, marketing funds, and pipeline generation programs enable partners to better drive demand and accelerate growth. Industry-Leading Partner Rewards: Tiered incentives and recognition programs to reward top-performing partners the more they sell.

“Joining GoTo’s LogMeIn Partner Network has been a strategic decision for our business. Their portfolio is both comprehensive and practical, allowing us to deliver secure, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Mr. Marc Allen, ITAM/ITSM Solution Specialist at Softcat UK. “What sets GoTo apart is not just the strength of their technology, but the quality of their partner offerings. The enablement resources, marketing support, and responsive channel team make it easy to build pipeline and close business with confidence. We feel supported, not just supplied. In a crowded vendor landscape, GoTo stands out as a collaborative, forward-thinking partner that genuinely invests in mutual success.”

The launch of the LogMeIn Partner Network follows GoTo’s 2025 hiring of experienced partner industry leader and expert Steve Shattuck as Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystems to help drive the company’s expansion in the IT partner, MSP, GSI, and alliances marketspaces. Commenting on the launch, Shattuck said: “GoTo is committed to providing the highest level of support to our LogMeIn partners, empowering them with industry-leading solutions, meaningful benefits, and the flexibility they need to succeed. Together, we are building a stronger ecosystem that drives mutual growth and delivers top-tier endpoint management, remote support, and security to customers worldwide.”

The LogMeIn Partner Network is a pivotal milestone in GoTo’s expansion of its technology partner offerings, and the company invites IT resellers to join and take advantage of the new resources, incentives, and support available at logmein.com/partners. Additional updates and availability for MSPs and GSIs are set to launch later in 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 149