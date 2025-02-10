GoTo Introduces New MDM and RMM Capabilities and Ecosystem Integrations for LogMeIn Resolve to Deliver Greater Value for MSPs

- Advertisement -

GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, is doubling down on its commitment to empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with new product features, enhancements, and integrations for LogMeIn Resolve. This announcement follows GoTo’s recent consolidation of its IT product portfolio under the well-known LogMeIn brand name, which aims to help customers cut through complexity, enhance productivity, and take control of their IT infrastructure.

The global managed services market is projected to surpass $510 billion by 2029, fueled in part by the demand for continuous operational support in increasingly complex IT environments. As demand for these services grows, MSPs need tools that streamline their workflows, improve response times, and provide actionable insights to deliver exceptional value to their customers.

LogMeIn Resolve empowers MSPs with cutting-edge features including multi-tenant management capabilities and robust security anchored by a first-of-its-kind zero trust architecture. Highlights from the MSP-focused updates include:

Mobile Device Management (MDM) for MSPs – Easily secure company data and assets, manage applications, and automate device setup across iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows platforms with a multi-tenant infrastructure designed specifically for MSPs.

– Easily secure company data and assets, manage applications, and automate device setup across iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows platforms with a multi-tenant infrastructure designed specifically for MSPs. Enhanced Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Tenancy – Streamline management of multiple clients in a single RMM solution with expanded tenant-controlled technician permissions to bolster security and enable customer-specific policy settings.

– Streamline management of multiple clients in a single RMM solution with expanded tenant-controlled technician permissions to bolster security and enable customer-specific policy settings. Pax8 Marketplace Partnership – LogMeIn Resolve is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace, streamlining purchasing and billing for the more than 35,000 MSPs on the platform.

– LogMeIn Resolve is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace, streamlining purchasing and billing for the more than 35,000 MSPs on the platform. Future Ecosystem Expansion – A new integration with Microsoft Intune and an enhanced Connectwise PSA integration will drive significant efficiency gains, while upcoming partnerships with security solutions will unlock new revenue streams for MSPs.

“LogMeIn Resolve enables us to monitor unlimited assets and provide rapid remote support to customers,” said Mr. Chris Ball, Managing Director at Helpdesq. “These tools have helped us significantly reduce resolution times, proactively address potential issues before they impact our clients, and streamline our workflows to focus on the tasks that matter most to our clients.”

“At GoTo, we recognize the vital role that Managed Service Providers play in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. With these new capabilities built to solve many of MSPs most pressing technology needs, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to empowering these essential providers but also ensuring that businesses of all sizes can thrive with innovative and reliable IT solutions,” said Mr. Joseph George, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “Together, we can help drive transformational growth and deliver unparalleled value to customers.”

