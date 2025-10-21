GoTo Enhances Unified Endpoint Management for Managed Service Providers with LogMeIn Resolve

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, announced a suite of new features for its LogMeIn Resolve solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The latest capabilities provide MSPs with a modern, AI-driven Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution to enhance the customer experience, streamline operations, and drive business growth.

The global managed services software market is expected to reach more than $34 billion by 2033, driven by the need for Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and endpoint management solutions among other MSP-focused capabilities. Resolve equips service providers with the tools they need to thrive in this growing market, offering greater flexibility, efficiency, and control, all backed by an industry-first zero trust security architecture.

The new features for LogMeIn Resolve’s MSP solution include:

End-User Remote Access: Empower clients with secure, on-demand remote access to their work devices from anywhere, whether working from home, traveling, or facing unexpected disruptions. The enhanced level of remote access flexibility provides MSPs with a valuable recurring service opportunity that not only solves critical business continuity challenges for clients but also unlocks new potential revenue streams and strengthens long-term customer relationships.

Simplified, Customizable Reporting: Quickly and easily generate customized, insightful reports for clients using intuitive natural language prompts without needing to invest in deep technical expertise to unlock actionable data intelligence. With AI-powered insights, MSPs can use simple language to create comprehensive reports in just minutes that reveal key metrics, drive better client decision-making, and highlight areas for proactive management, all of which enhance client satisfaction and set the stage for business upsell opportunities.

Dynamic Group Policies: Efficiently manage and enforce security and compliance policies across customer devices using group-based assignments. With automatic policy application during device onboarding and offboarding, MSPs can accelerate deployment times, maintain consistent security standards, reduce manual management, and seamlessly scale operations as their client base expands.

Brandable Remote Sessions: Create remote support experiences that prominently feature the MSP’s brand with customized logos, backgrounds, and welcome messages. The professional, white-labelled experience reinforces brand identity, builds customer loyalty, and sets MSPs’ services apart from competitors to secure long-term client relationships and power continued growth.

Mr. Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo

“GoTo is committed to supporting Managed Service Providers, and the new features for Resolve are a direct response to the requests and feedback from our MSP customers,” said Mr. Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group. “They are purpose-built to not only make MSPs more operationally efficient, but to actively support them in providing great experiences for their customers and ultimately grow their bottom line. We’re already seeing strong feedback from our early users, and we’re excited to introduce even more valuable features for our MSP customers in the coming months.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 173