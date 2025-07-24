GoTo deepens GSI collaboration to drive innovation and growth in India

- Advertisement -

GoTo, the global leader in cloud communications and IT support, recently hosted its inaugural GSI Leadership Summit and Roundtable in Bengaluru, reaffirming its commitment to Global System Integrator (GSI) ecosystem. The exclusive two-day event brought together 25+ executive GSI leaders and strategic partners to chart the future of collaboration, spotlight innovation priorities, and strengthen GoTo’s “Better Together” partner philosophy.

GoTo reported strong channel momentum with a 33% growth in its channel partner business for FY 2024–25, while its overall GSI business grew 68% year-on-year during the same period. At the GSI Summit, GoTo emphasized its sharpened focus on co-selling models and deeper alignment with GSI-led digital workplace solutions, underscoring its strategic shift toward a more collaborative go-to-market approach.

Mr. Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo

Speaking on GoTo’s broader channel vision, Mr. Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo, underlined the company’s channel-first approach as a cornerstone of global expansion. He also recounted GoTo’s journey from a small startup in Budapest to a global force spanning Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Australia. He highlighted that 40% of GoTo’s IT Solutions Group R&D spending is now dedicated to AI innovation, a clear signal of its future-forward technology vision. Joseph said, “Our partners are not just part of the strategy; they represent the cornerstone of the strategy. As we scale globally, we are building smarter, more resilient ecosystems with our channel partners and GSIs at the center.”

Mr. Udit Singh, Vice President, Everest Group

“I had the privilege of presenting and moderating insightful sessions on the Future of IT Support at the recently concluded GoTo GSI Leadership Summit and Roundtable. Centered around the theme ‘Future of IT Support in a Brave New World,’ the event delivered timely and high-caliber conversations – particularly crucial given the current uncertainty surrounding this space. It was energizing to engage with peers and thought leaders from leading service providers, all of whom shared valuable perspectives on how client expectations and support models are rapidly evolving,” said Mr. Udit Singh, Vice President, Everest Group.

Mr. Ram Kurumella – Global Head, Presales & Solutions, CIS from Cognizant

The roundtable also featured a candid roundtable discussion with multiple GSI leaders. who highlighted GoTo’s AI-driven innovations and reaffirmed their continued collaboration. Mr. Ram Kurumella – Global Head, Presales & Solutions, CIS from Cognizant shared, “It was heartening to see how GoTo’s strategic investments are now becoming more AI-driven and staying aligned with evolving customer expectations. What stood out was their focus, not only on enhancing the customer experience but also on empowering IT support personnel. The AR and VR capabilities that GoTo has developed will be a valuable asset to our technical support teams for faster remote troubleshooting.”

Ram expressed optimism regarding leveraging GoTo’s tools to scale digital transformation for global clients, particularly in remote IT support and automation-driven operations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

