GoTo Celebrates Outstanding Partners – Announcing the 2023 Partner Award Winners

GoTo announced the winners of its 2023 Partner Awards. The awards are given to top achieving members of the GoTo Partner Network, a global network dedicated to helping customers do more by providing fast, reliable, and easy-to-use IT and unified communications solutions.

GoTo’s Partner Awards recognize Partners selling GoTo Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue in India. The winners were selected based on 2023 sales performance and were awarded to top Partners who were able to consistently provide their customers with IT management, support, and hybrid work tools through GoTo’s solutions.

Mr. Michael Day, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at GoTo.

“Over the last year, we have been lucky enough to work with some amazing Partners as they support their customers’ IT and business communications needs. We’re excited to recognize their outstanding efforts in 2023, and we applaud our winners’ hard work and dedication to elevating businesses with powerful solutions like GoTo Resolve that make IT easy,” said Mr. Michael Day, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at GoTo.

The full list of 2023 winners include:

India

Top Partner: Sonata Software Ltd

Biggest Deal: DigitalTrack Solutions Pvt Ltd

Top Emerging Partner: Technologies Pvt Ltd

The GoTo Partner Network also recently announced updates to its Partner Program, including new partner tiers and enhanced benefits. Partners can take advantage of custom incentives, guaranteed marketing development funds, dedicated sales enablement resources, and other benefits, all designed to help organizations identify, reach, and grow their customer base.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

