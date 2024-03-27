GoTo Boosts Portfolio with New AI Innovations and 60+ Product Enhancements

- Advertisement -

GoTo unveiled significant enhancements to its solutions with the introduction of AI innovations and more than 60 new offerings, capabilities, and features throughout its portfolio. These newest innovations and offerings further establish GoTo as an essential partner that helps businesses boost productivity and deliver an exceptional customer and employee experience.

Ms. Olga Lagunova, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GoTo.

“GoTo prides itself on creating innovative solutions to real-world problems. We’re thrilled to again deliver on our promise of making IT and business communications effortless and exceptional with the announcement of new cutting-edge AI innovations and more than 60 new capabilities,” says Ms. Olga Lagunova, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GoTo. “These significant enhancements empower businesses and employees to excel with new AI-powered features, build customer trust, create advocates, and enhance team performance.”

Among the many new capabilities introduced today are a breadth of AI-powered innovations and offerings that deliver new intelligence, insights, and automation for businesses of any size. Building on the recently announced GoPilot for GoTo Resolve, GoTo’s product teams and AI Center Of Excellence continue to harness the power of generative AI and large language models to transform how businesses engage, empower, and support their customers and employees.

GoTo’s newest AI-powered offerings and capabilities include:

AI screen translation: AI Screen Translation, a cutting-edge tool within LogMeIn Rescue, instantly detects and translates text on the user’s screen into the agent’s preferred language, allowing agents to support users worldwide and lowering support costs while improving the support experience.

Post-meeting summaries supercharged by AI: AI Meeting Summary provides concise meeting overviewsfor GoTo Meeting delivered with actionable next steps, freeing up the hosts to focus on post-meeting productivity.

Mr. Mathew Philip, Senior Director & Global Head of GSI Business at GoTo.

“Many of our latest product innovations, notably the new AI screen translation for LogMeIn Rescue, were inspired by conversations with our network of Global System Integrators (GSIs). GoTo relies on our customers and partners to help us understand the challenges they face, and GSIs play an important role both in sharing insights from their clients and as strategic advisors,” said Mr. Mathew Philip, Senior Director & Global Head of GSI Business at GoTo. “By incorporating these insights into our product development, we’re delivering new solutions that help businesses overcome their most pressing obstacles and outpace the competition.”

In addition to its new AI innovations, GoTo released over 60 new features that enhance the customer and IT experience by equipping teams with smarter tools to increase productivity and deliver more value. These include:

New integrations: Effortlessly integrate call information, SMS, voicemail data, and contacts from GoTo Connect directly with customer relationship management tools, including Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho. Integration with Microsoft Teams and Rescue has been enhanced, allowing agents to create, start, and share support sessions with end users directly within Teams.

Native support of Intel vPro-based devices within Rescue: New exclusive, native integration with Intel Endpoint Management Assistant (EMA) where agents can remotely access out-of-band Intel vPro enabled devices using the same workflow and interface used for regular Rescue sessions without juggling multiple logins.

New exclusive, native integration with Intel Endpoint Management Assistant (EMA) where agents can remotely access out-of-band Intel vPro enabled devices using the same workflow and interface used for regular Rescue sessions without juggling multiple logins. Self-healing alerts: Spot and fix problems with self-healing alerts for GoTo Resolve, a vigilant support feature that identifies potential problems and fixes them autonomously, resolving detected issues without human intervention.

Custom script alerts: Build personalized device alert types within GoTo Resolve and configure thresholds to stay up-to-date on what is most important to keep your fleet running.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GoTo

